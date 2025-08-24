Four Former Texas Longhorns Reunite in NFL Preseason Finale
With the NFL preseason underway, a slew of former Texas Longhorns in the NFL are either getting set for their rookie seasons or looking to return to action in 2025.
In some cases, former Longhorns have seen each other this preseason, reuniting the Texas alum. In the Atlanta Falcons' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Friday, four former Longhorns commemorated the matchup.
Bijan Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown, Jaydon Blue and Josh Thompson are all Texas football alum, and had their teams clash in week three of the NFL preseason. Afterwards, the four came together for a photo, which was later posted to X via Texas Football.
Jaydon Blue, Josh Thompson Face Off in Preseason
The game itself only saw Thompson and Blue play, while Robinson and Overshown watched from the sidelines. Thompson, a Texas defensive back from 2017-2021, recorded two tackles. Blue, a running back with Texas from 2022-24, who helped the team to a college football playoff semifinal appearance last season, had nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Thompson has been trying to find his home in the NFL and spent the preseason with the Falcons, totaling six solo tackles. He was recently released from the Falcons roster according to the team's website.
Blue is expected to take on a role as the third-string running back with the Cowboys behind backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Blue made his preseason debut with his performance against Atlanta after suffering an ankle injury in training camp that caused him to miss the first two games.
Overshown is also sitting out with injury, recovering from an ACL, MCL and PCL tear he suffered last season. Before his injury, Overshown was emerging as one of the league's best young linebackers and will look to return to that status when he comes back from injury.
Robinson is not injured, but took the night off, saving himself for the Falcons' regular-season opener Buccaneers on Sept. 7. Robinson established himself as one of the league's best backs last season, rushing for 1,456 yards, the third most in the league, and 14 touchdowns. He now enters 2025 with expectations to pick up right where he left off last season as one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL.
There should certainly be no shortage of meetings such as this one, with the success the Longhorns have had in the NFL as of late. In the past two seasons, Texas has had 23 players selected and will likely continue that level of production this season as well. With the NFL Season around the corner, Texas fans should expect more pictures of former Longhorns.