Four-Star Cornerback Names Texas Longhorns In Top Five
With the end of July fast approaching, recruiting season will soon approach the conclusion of its busiest season.
The Texas Longhorns have developed a hot streak recently, obtaining five-stars like linebacker Tyler Atkinson, defensive lineman James “JJ” Johnson and, most recently, running back Derrek Cooper.
However, not all prospects have been squared away yet, and head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team still have battles left to fight.
Davon Benjamin Jr. names Texas Longhorns as finalst
One of these battles is for four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin Jr., who will choose between Washington, North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan and Texas on Aug. 2.
Benjamin, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2026 Rivals300, has established himself as “the most versatile defensive back out West,” according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
During his 2024 season, the California native logged 45 tackles (five tackles for loss), six interceptions (three of which he returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also added 34 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 464 yards on punt and kick returns.
Frontrunners for his commitment
The high school standout has noted that a couple of programs have piqued his interest more than others. The two main programs he has identified are Michigan and Oregon.
Benjamin visited Michigan back at the end of May, and he has expressed that head coach Sherrone Moore, who's entering his second season with the Wolverines, has impressed him throughout his recruitment.
Michigan's class of 2026 currently sits at No. 10 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, and adding Benjamin to their list of commits would help strengthen the class' promise.
As far as Oregon goes, Benjamin views it as a place he can develop his game playing for the people who have recruited him since the beginning of his high school career. They offered him back in August of 2023, almost a year before Michigan and Texas extended offers.
Despite the fact that he identified Michigan and Oregon as frontrunners, he won’t make an official decision until the beginning of August. As it has been evidenced throughout this recruiting season, commitment battles can sometimes turn on a dime.
Should he choose to pursue a collegiate career on the Forty Acres, he will join a recruiting class currently ranked No. 4 in the country in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
His decision will come soon, but in the meantime, Longhorn fans can hope that their potential this season and their status in the SEC could sway the recruit in some way.