The Texas Longhorns Could Suddenly Have College Football's Most Explosive RB Room

The Texas Longhorns made a statement in the transfer portal on Sunday, adding wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers to their offensive personnel.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has now brought in three of the portal's premier skill position players, with Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown also committing to the Longhorns recently.

Smothers and Brown both earned first-team all-conference honors at their programs in 2025, now creating a dynamic duo in the backfield to complement quarterback Arch Manning.

Texas' re-invented running back room

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Heading into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the immediate future of the Texas RB room could be best described as up in the air.

The exits of Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart Jr. left the Longhorns with a depleted depth chart against Michigan. Christian Clark was the beneficiary of those departures, receiving 20 carries and turning them into 105 yards and a touchdown on New Year's Eve.

While it was a clear fact that the Longhorns would be looking to the portal to boost their backfield look, RBs coach Jabbar Juluke and Sarkisian have come away with a pairing that could make Texas' RB room the most explosive in the country.

Smothers and Brown combined for 2,080 rushing yards in their 2025 campaigns, totaling 10 rushing touchdowns and averaging six yards per carry between the two of them. Each had four 100+ rushing-yard performances.

The effectiveness of the revamped offensive line will have to be demonstrated. But having proven, efficient rushers leading the way -- with Clark, James Simon, Michael Terry III and Derrek Cooper as depth, assuming all remain in Austin -- indicates the potential for a highly productive rushing attack supporting Manning in 2026.

Both Smothers and Brown, in addition to their skill sets as rushers, bring important all-purpose capabilities to the Texas offensive scheme. Each tallied over 30 receptions out of the backfield last season for over 180 yards. Wisner's receiving work proved vital for the Longhorns on occasions, especially in the Red River Rivalry matchup against Oklahoma, when he caught five passes for 34 yards. Now Manning will have two reliable pass-catching backs alongside him.

Over the past week, the Longhorns have shown how the portal can completely transform a roster on both sides of the ball. Specifically offensively, though, Texas has acquired transfers that can bring its unit from middle-of-the-road in 2025 to the top of the SEC next season.

With Smothers and Brown in the mix, Sarkisian could have the advantage of boasting a strong run game to stabilize and accompany the Manning-led aerial attack.