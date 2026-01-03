Texas Longhorns Eyeing Major Upgrade to Offensive Line From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have already been in the mix for some talented offensive players in the transfer portal, most notably Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, but beefing up the trenches remains a priority this offseason.

Texas' offensive line has featured multiple NFL Draft picks the past few seasons but this year proved to be an inconsistent output from the unit as a whole.

As a result, the Longhorns are reportedly eyeing a major upgrade to the offensive line in hopes of making it back to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Texas Targeting Two Michigan Offensive Linemen

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are a team to watch for Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, who officially entered the portal on Friday.

In addition, Geoff Ketchum of OrangeBloods reported that fellow Michigan offensive lineman Jake Guarnera is also on Texas' radar, with visit being a possibility soon.

Both players have entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag potentially signaling that they already have their destinations in mind.

Michigan finished this season with the 14th-most rushing yards per game in the country (210.2) this season.

During Early Signing Day, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about addressing the offensive line via the portal this offseason. It's likely that he anticipated departures such as Neto Umeozulu and Connor Stroh's, and now that those are official, the Longhorns will need to do their due diligence when it comes to finding some new o-linemen.

"As far as the O line goes, again, we were so deficient at numbers on the defensive line last year that we had to take five guys just to get the room numbers correct," Sarkisian said. "I don't know necessarily that our numbers will be so far off on the offensive line, it's not so much about the quantity of the players that we get out of the portal on the offensive line. I think it's more about the quality of the players that we get on the portal on the offensive line."

The Texas offensive line showed some improvement as the season went on, but it was the unit's worst performance of the year that ultimately cost the Longhons a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In the 29-21 loss to Florida on Oct. 4, Texas quarterback Arch Manning was sacked a season-high six times while the Longhorns had just 52 rushing yards.

In order to avoid a repeat performance like that, which ultimately defined Texas' season, the Longhorns will need to improve up front, and adding two new offensive linemen from the portal is an encouraging start.