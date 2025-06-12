Four-Star Running Back Cancels Visit With Texas Longhorns
Four-star running back recruit Amari Latimer has a bright future, but it’s looking like it won’t be with the Texas Longhorns.
Per 247Sports’ Evan Flood, Latimer has canceled his official visit to Texas and has instead decided to visit Georgia Tech next weekend.
The fact that Latimer hails from Tyrone, Georgia, makes this news less surprising, and Texas will likely land another top prospect at the running back position. However, being ruled out by a player like Latimer before getting the opportunity to host him on an official visit is still a tough break for the Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs, unsurprisingly, are still in contention to obtain the recruit, and they prepare to host him on an official visit on June 20. As the No. 32 overall recruit in Georgia and the No. 17 ranked running back in the country according to 247Sports, Latimer would be a strong addition to the Bulldogs’ 2026 recruiting class.
However, it doesn’t necessarily look like Georgia is the frontrunner for this top prospect either. In fact, 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predicts that he’ll commit to Wisconsin and become a Badger. He took his official to Wisconsin on May 30, and instead of taking his originally scheduled trip to Michigan the following weekend, Latimer chose to return to Madison, Wisconsin, for an unofficial visit.
The Badgers finished last season with a 5-7 record, so landing new talent at running back could make a big impact for the program. Latimer’s brother actually transferred to Wisconsin from Jacksonville State in the winter offseason, which could be part of the reason the program is of such high value to Latimer.
The Badgers are pressing hard to acquire Latimer as part of their 2026 recruiting class, and their efforts seem to be making an impact. He’s still scheduled to officially visit two home state schools, Georgia Tech and Georgia, but he will likely draw closer to a decision after these remaining two trips.