Texas Longhorns Land Another Recruiting Flip From West Coast
The Texas Longhorns, even in preparation for the Lone Star Showdown against their bitter rivals the Texas A&M Aggies, continue to light up the recruiting trail, this time flipping a top commitment from the West Coast a week before National Signing Day.
Rocky Cummings, a linebacker from the state of California flipped his commitment from the California Golden Bears to the Longhorns, opting to leave his hometown state to take his talents to the Forty Acres.
With one week before signing day, Cummings is the first of many potential flips the Longhorns are targeting to strengthen their already top-10 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.
Rocky Road Turned Burnt Orange
Cummings is a three-star linebacker from Carlsbad, California, and is the number 37-ranked linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. Originally committed to the Golden Bears since June, the Longhorns made a late push, swooping in during the past few months and swaying the top-in-state talent to depart for the Lone Star State.
He made his decision to switch after being in Austin for the first time this past weekend, being shown around by head coach Steve Sarkisian's son, Brady, he instantly realized where he wanted to be. After speaking with Johnny Nansen, the Longhorns co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, it only helped reinforce that point to him.
“There’s a lot of reasons why I chose Texas,” Cummings told On3 Sports. “I loved the environment there and really liked the city of Austin. Texas has a winning tradition, I love the coaching staff and I love the plan they have for me. They want to use me similar to how they currently play Trey Moore. I’ll be an outside linebacker who will also be able to rush the passer and I think it’s an all around perfect fit for me.”
Cummings, despite being used more as a edge defender at Carlsbad High School projects to be a either a linebacker or tight end at the next level, using his six-foot-four, 220 pound frame, to his advantage with the explosiveness he has shown so far. He has shown so far that he is able to have success on either side of the ball as well.
He continues his tear this senior season, as well through eight games this season, Cummings has 11 catches for 187 yards and eight touchdowns from the tight end position, with 27 tackles, four for loss, three sacks, and 10 hurries as an edge defender on defense.
The Longhorns have the number eighth ranked recruiting class and will look to continue adding to it as the final push for the 2026 cycle comes to an end.