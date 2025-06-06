4-star, Top-15 running back in 2026 class visiting Wisconsin Badgers again
One of the University of Wisconsin football program's top targets in the 2026 class is quickly back on campus once again.
Amari Latimer, a four-star running back who plays for Tyrone Sandy Creek in Georgia, confirmed Friday afternoon to Wisconsin Badgers On SI that he is in Madison for an unofficial visit. 247Sports first reported the news.
This is notable because Latimer was one of several key recruits on offense who took an official visit to Wisconsin just last weekend. He also was in town for an unofficial visit for the team's April 19 spring showcase.
247Sports' and On3's profiles of him report that he was slated to take an official visit to Michigan this weekend.
On3, ESPN and Rivals currently view Latimer as a four-star recruit. 247Sports composite rankings, whose algorithm computes the major outlets’ evaluations into a single rating, calculates his grading as a four-star recruit, the No. 287 overall player and the No. 17 running back in the 2026 class. Rivals evaluates him the highest position-wise as the No. 13 running back in the nation.
His older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer II, transferred to the Badgers from Jacksonville State during the winter offseason and appeared to perform well during the program's spring practices.
Wisconsin was among Latimer's top six schools that was released via On3 in April, with the Badgers competing against Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State and Texas. There appears to be momentum for the Badgers in regards to Latimer, as analysts from 247Sports, On3 and Rivals have all logged predictions for the program to land a commitment from him.
