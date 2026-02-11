Four-Star Texas Commit Schedules Visit to Austin

Texas football's 2027 recruiting class currently holds six commitments, including some of the nation's top high school players at their respective positions. One of these commitments includes four-star EDGE Cameron Hall.

Though Hall has already declared his intentions to be a Longhorn, in the chaotic world of college football, nothing is guaranteed. With that in mind, Texas will look to impress when Hall takes an official visit to Texas later this year.

Hall Sets First Official Visit to Texas

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) breaks a tackle from Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Hall took to X on Monday, sharing with Longhorn fans that he will officially be visiting Texas from June 5th to June 7th. Currently, the only four-star in the Longhorns 2027 class, Hall will use this official visit to take another look at his future collegiate home.

Hall is listed by 247Sports as the No. 27 EDGE in the nation and No. 43 overall player in Texas. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he looks to bring some power to the Longhorns when he eventually joins the roster.

As a junior at Mansfield Summit High School, Hall recorded 46 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks. As a sophomore in 2024, Hall posted similar stats with 40 tackles, six TFLs and four sacks, alongside two forced fumbles. Receiving 22 total offers, Hall announced his commitment to Texas in late January.

The now current high school senior is the second highest rated recruit in the Longhorns 2027 class. Ahead of him is five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal, the No. 12 overall player in the country and No. 3 wide receiver.

Widely praised for the talent and potential he will bring to Austin, Royal was a major win for Texas recruiting and the Longhorns' wide receiver room. Unlike Hall, who recently announced his commitment to Texas, Royal originally committed back in November.

The rest of the 2027 class is rounded out by four, three-star recruits, including two defensive and two offensive players. On the offensive side of the ball, Texas holds quarterback Ty Knutson, who announced his commitment on February 7th, and tight end JT Geraci, who committed in December.

Defensively, alongside Hall, will be Cade Haug, who announced his commitment in early February, and cornerback Karnell James. James has been committed to Texas since December as well.

These six recruits currently give Texas the ninth overall 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' rankings. A few notable teams ahead of Texas include Texas A&M with the No. 2 overall class and Oklahoma, which sits at No. 1.

Though the Longhorns' biggest rivals currently top 247's rankings, it's still early, with plenty of time for Texas to catch up.