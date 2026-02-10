Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit Date
The Texas Longhorns are in full offseason mode, but that hardly means that no work is getting done on the Forty Acres.
After rapidly addressing their needs through the transfer portal following the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, the Longhorns have continued to add to their 2027 recruiting class, looking beyond just next season.
This has included staying locked in with one of the program's top 2027 commits, who will be visiting Austin this summer where the Texas coaching staff will be eager to convince him to stay with his commitment and not flip elsewhere.
Texas WR Commit Easton Royal Sets Official Visit
Per Inside Texas, the Longhorns have set an official visit date with 2027 five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal, who will be making the trip to campus from June 19-21 this summer.
A product of Brother Martin in New Orleans, Royal is the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 3 overall wide receiver in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Royal, who committed to Texas on Nov. 29 a day after the Longhorns took down then-No. 3 Texas A&M, has other official visits set with the Florida Gators (June 11) and Tennessee Volunteers (June 5), per 247Sports.
As a result of this additional interest from a pair of fellow SEC programs, the Longhorns will need to continue winning Royal over with more reasons why Texas is the best landing spot for him. In this age of recruiting, that's the unfortunate reality coaching staffs have to deal with when a verbal commitment often holds little weight.
Texas Schedules Two Other Official Visits
The Longhorns have set official visit dates with other Texas commits, but one 2027 recruit already committed to another SEC team has joined the list.
Vanderbilt three-star wide receiver commit Jeremiah Douglas announced on social media Monday that will be taking an official visit to Texas this summer from June 5-7. An in-state product of Crandall High School southeast of the Dallas area, Douglas committed to Vanderbilt on Dec. 2 but is clearly open to hearing from other programs.
The Longhorns will also be welcoming three-star edge rusher commit Cam Hall to campus the same weekend as Douglas.
Expect the OV dates to continue rolling in as the offseason continues. Along with Royal and Hall, the Longhorns have also landed commitments from three-star players like quarterback Ty Knutson, tight end JT Geraci, linebacker Cade Haug and cornerback Karnell James.
