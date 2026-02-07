Texas Lands First QB Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2027 recruiting class once again.

But instead of another defensive commitment, the Longhorns are looking toward the offense.

This time, the Longhorns are adding to their future quarterback room with the program's first commitment at the position in this cycle.

Texas Lands 3-Star QB Ty Knutson

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from three-star 2027 quarterback Ty Knutson, giving Texas its first quarterback pledge this cycle.

A product of Smithson Valley High School north of the San Antonio area, Knutson, who stands at 6-3, was a part of a Rangers squad that won its second straight Texas 5A state title this past season and will look to lead the program to a three-peat next season.

“I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is! Hook ‘Em," he told On3.

Other Smithson Valley products to join Texas in recent seasons include wide receiver Freddie Dubose, linebacker Trey Moore and defensive back Jackson Duffey.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Ty Knutson has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 210 QB chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State and South Carolina



“I’m ready to represent my home state with the best there is! Hook ‘Em”https://t.co/Nc8Gla2ErH pic.twitter.com/NLjOHdVW0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2026

Knutson has received offers from programs like South Carolina, Houston, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Texas Tech, San Diego State, UTSA, North Texas, Oklahoma State and Tulane among many more.

Texas offered him on Jan. 17, the same day he participated in the program's Junior Day.. He took unofficial visits to Austin on Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 after also visiting Texas A&M in September.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee have been particular about which high school quarterbacks they offer and recruit ever since Sarkisian took over in 2021.

This has included names like Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, KJ Lacey, Dia Bell, Trey Owens among others.

Despite being a three-star, it's clear that the Longhorns' coaching staff sees major potential in Knutson once he arrives to the Forty Acres.

Knutson now joins a Texas 2027 recruiting class that features players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with three-stars like edge rusher Cameron Hall, tight end JT Geraci, linebacker Cade Haug and cornerback Karnell James.

Expect the Longhorns to continue adding to their 2027 class as the offseason rolls on.