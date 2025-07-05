Four-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Notre Dame over Texas Longhorns
Kaydon Finley, a four-star wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.
Finley, ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver and No. 124 player in the nation, has announced his decision to join the Fighting Irish via On3's Hayes Fawcett.
A Texas native and son of former Texas tight end Jermichael Finley, he chose Notre Dame over the Longhorns and Texas A&M.
What did the Longhorns Miss Out On
Finley, who stands at six feet and 200 pounds, will bring physicality to the Notre Dame roster. After finishing his 2024 season with 81 receptions, 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns according to 247Sports, he now looks to make an even bigger impact at the collegiate level.
"Physical pass catcher who transfers that play style to [run after catch] situations. Still developing more juice at the top end, but initial juice consistently eats up cushion to get on top of DBs," 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said. "Capable of playing outside or in the slot. Could potentially excel as a short-to-intermediate chain mover who can break chunk plays with that aforementioned RAC ability...Projects as a valuable asset in a high-major receiver room."
Finley joins a Notre Dame recruiting class that is currently ranked at No. 3 in the nation by 247Sports. He will be the 20th four-star and third wide receiver committing to the Fighting Irish in the 2026 class, joining three-star receiver Dylan Faison and fellow four-star Bubba Frazier.
Finley chose not to follow in the footsteps of his dad for his collegiate career, with Jermichael having played with Longhorns and later in the NFL. Jermichael spent six seasons at the pro level with the Green Bay Packers at tight end, winning a Super Bowl with the team during the 2010 season.
Jermichael, who stood at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, passed the physicality down to his son, who will tout a big frame as a freshman receiver.
With Finley's commitment, Texas misses out on a potential playmaker in the 2026 class, but is not left without offensive weapons. Currently, the Longhorns have three-star receiver Kohen Brown, four-star receiver Chris Stewart and four-star athlete Jermaine Bishop, who plays both sides of the ball at receiver and defensive back.
The Finley news, though, is a disappointment for Texas, which now looks to other offensive prospects to bolster its 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports now has the Texas Longhorns' 2026 class at No. 14 in the nation.