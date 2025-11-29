Texas Longhorns Land Massive 5-Star Commitment After Beating Texas A&M
The Texas Longhorns scored a massive win on the field against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night.
And on Saturday morning, they got a second major win to add to the tally.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2027 Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA) five-star wide receiver Easton Royal committed to the Longhorns on Saturday morning.
Standing at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, the young receiver is one of the most dynamic players in his recruiting class, possessing track star speed of a 10.38 100-meter dash, and elite quickness once he gets the ball in his hands.
Royal picked Texas over other power programs such as Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Oregon after attending the Longhorns' win over the Aggies. He had also recently visited the Oregon Ducks.
He is now the first member of the 2027 class to commit to the Longhorns as well, after four-star linebacker Taven Epps de-committed in recent weeks.
What Royal Will Bring to Texas
Royal is the top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class according to Rivals, and comes in as the No. 7 overall player in the nation, and No. 1 player in Louisiana.
In 2024, he finished his season with 1,149 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns through 12 games. Now one of the nation's top prospects in the 2027 class, he boasts 30 offers, including Texas and fellow SEC members, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and more.
"The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season," Charles Power, Director of scouting and rankings for Rivals.com said in a scouting report. "One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level."
"Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior... Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick."
