Freshman Texas Longhorns Receiver Tears ACL in Practice

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Troy Omeire tore his ACL in practice, according to a report from the team. 

Omeire sustained a non-contact injury during the Longhorns first scrimmage on Saturday and MRI results confirmed the injury Sunday. He will require surgery and will miss the 2020 football season.   

The Fort Bend Austin product came to Texas ranked the No. 42 wide receiver, No. 37 player in the state and No. 240 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

He also had offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech and USC.

Texas succeeded in flipping Omeire from rival Texas A&M a couple of months before signing day and held on to the standout wide receiver through a tumultuous offseason that saw the firing of seven assistant coaches - including both offensive and defensive coordinators - shortly after the end of the season.

Omeire came to the Forty Acres already looking the part, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 206 pounds. He created some buzz among teammates and coaches after a strong showing in the first few practices of fall camp. His highlight-reel catches indicated he might have been ready for some early playing time before the injury. 

As a true freshman, Omeire still has a redshirt at his disposal. 

