Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown on Saturday, where West Virginia will try to keep the Longhorns out of the postseason for the first time since back-to-back 5-7 campaigns under Charlie Strong.

The Mountaineers have largely struggled in 2021, but field a defense that has shown flashes against difficult competition.

And like the Longhorns, West Virginia will have to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.

Not to mention, Morgantown is one of the most notoriously difficult places to play in the entire country, and things tend to get even more interesting when the Longhorns come to town.

The all-time series between the Longhorns and Mountaineers is tied at 5-5, with Texas taking three of the last four matchups, including the last two.

Texa won 17-13 in last year's matchup in Austin and won 42-31 in Morgantown in 2019.

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Now sitting at 4-6, Texas is on the brink of their first season without a bowl appearance since the Charlie Strong era. Texas will be getting Jordan Whittington back, but that will not be enough. Texas falls, and fan frustration grows.

West Virginia 27, Texas 23

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

Well, this Texas team has certainly defied expectations, right? Not in the best way, mind you. But this weekend the Longhorns face a road game against a team just as desperate as them to make a bowl game. West Virginia needs two wins, just like Texas.

Plus, head coach Neal Brown's seat might be a bit warm (though not enough for him to lose his job this year). Losing Bijan Robinson really hurts Texas, and at this point, I have no trust in the Longhorns to do anything right for a full 60 minutes.

West Virginia 27, Texas 24.

Cole Thompson- Staff Writer

Maybe this is a lost year for Texas and they'll finish below .500. One game below .500. The Longhorns take control with a strong rushing performance from Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson in Morgantown on the way to a road win.

Texas 31, West Virginia 27

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas will come out on top, but don’t expect this West Virginia to go down easy. A solid defense, along with a dangerous at times offense will present many difficulties for the Longhorns. Nevertheless, Texas should win.

Texas 25, West Virginia 20

Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer

The Longhorns and Mountaineers have both seen their fair share of inconsistencies over the past few weeks. After two quality wins against TCU and Iowa State, West Virginia’s offense has failed to score above 17 points the past few games.

Texas is in the middle of the program's longest losing streak since before Darrell K. Royal was head coach, but I just can't see that streak holding up despite entering a tough road environment in Morgantown. Even with the loss of Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns' offense should be able to score enough to keep pace. It’s a toss-up but the losing streak comes to an end this weekend.

Texas 27, West Virginia 23

