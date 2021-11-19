Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

    The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown on Saturday, where West Virginia will try to keep the Longhorns out of the postseason for the first time since back-to-back 5-7 campaigns under Charlie Strong.

    The Mountaineers have largely struggled in 2021, but field a defense that has shown flashes against difficult competition.

    And like the Longhorns, West Virginia will have to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.

    Not to mention, Morgantown is one of the most notoriously difficult places to play in the entire country, and things tend to get even more interesting when the Longhorns come to town.

    The all-time series between the Longhorns and Mountaineers is tied at 5-5, with Texas taking three of the last four matchups, including the last two.

    Texa won 17-13 in last year's matchup in Austin and won 42-31 in Morgantown in 2019.

    On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

    Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.

    Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

    Now sitting at 4-6, Texas is on the brink of their first season without a bowl appearance since the Charlie Strong era. Texas will be getting Jordan Whittington back, but that will not be enough. Texas falls, and fan frustration grows. 

    West Virginia 27, Texas 23

    Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

    Well, this Texas team has certainly defied expectations, right? Not in the best way, mind you. But this weekend the Longhorns face a road game against a team just as desperate as them to make a bowl game. West Virginia needs two wins, just like Texas. 

    Plus, head coach Neal Brown's seat might be a bit warm (though not enough for him to lose his job this year). Losing Bijan Robinson really hurts Texas, and at this point, I have no trust in the Longhorns to do anything right for a full 60 minutes. 

    Recommended Articles

    evc_NCF_20191123_okst__wvu_9a38f2fd_f07d_4b76_8de4_302fe954c1a7_2
    Play
    Football

    Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

    The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers

    1 minute ago
    Sarkisian
    Play
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

    The Texas Longhorns have been hard to watch on the field, is Sark the man for the job?

    12 hours ago
    GettyImages-1342460852
    Play
    Football

    Texas' Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Announced as Semifinalists for Coveted Postseason Award

    Two of the Longhorns brightest young stars have earned their way into the conversation for multiple individual awards this season

    15 hours ago

    West Virginia 27, Texas 24.

    Cole Thompson- Staff Writer

    Maybe this is a lost year for Texas and they'll finish below .500. One game below .500. The Longhorns take control with a strong rushing performance from Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson in Morgantown on the way to a road win.

    Texas 31, West Virginia 27

    Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

    Texas will come out on top, but don’t expect this West Virginia to go down easy. A solid defense, along with a dangerous at times offense will present many difficulties for the Longhorns. Nevertheless, Texas should win.

    Texas 25, West Virginia 20

    Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer

    The Longhorns and Mountaineers have both seen their fair share of inconsistencies over the past few weeks. After two quality wins against TCU and Iowa State, West Virginia’s offense has failed to score above 17 points the past few games.

    Texas is in the middle of the program's longest losing streak since before Darrell K. Royal was head coach, but I just can't see that streak holding up despite entering a tough road environment in Morgantown. Even with the loss of Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns' offense should be able to score enough to keep pace. It’s a toss-up but the losing streak comes to an end this weekend.

    Texas 27, West Virginia 23

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    evc_NCF_20191123_okst__wvu_9a38f2fd_f07d_4b76_8de4_302fe954c1a7_2
    Football

    Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

    The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers

    1 minute ago
    Sarkisian
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

    The Texas Longhorns have been hard to watch on the field, is Sark the man for the job?

    12 hours ago
    GettyImages-1342460852
    Football

    Texas' Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Announced as Semifinalists for Coveted Postseason Award

    Two of the Longhorns brightest young stars have earned their way into the conversation for multiple individual awards this season

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17059025
    Football

    Texas Gains Offensive Depth Prior To West Virginia Road Trip

    Welcome back Keilan Robinson and Jordan Whittington

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16693030
    News

    Sark Reveals Good News On Texas WR Whittington

    Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Whittington's return for Saturday's game

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17159966
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. West Virginia

    Texas hits the road on Saturday as it attempts to keep its bowl eligibility alive in Morgantown against West Virginia

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17042469
    Football

    West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

    Texas Longhorns will face a tough West Virginia defense in Morgantown

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15382521
    Football

    West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

    The Mountaineers offense has struggled in a big way in 2021

    20 hours ago