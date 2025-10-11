Longhorns Country

Game Trailer Released Ahead of Red River Rivalry Matchup

The Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michael Taaffe celebrate following the Red River Rivalry
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michael Taaffe celebrate following the Red River Rivalry / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners fans alike gather in Dallas in preparation for a matchup that presents annual intensity, passion and pride. 

At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, the two teams will have the opportunity to prove which program has a stronger 2025 team to showcase at the Cotton Bowl. 

The game trailer is officially out, and the matchup draws nearer by the minute.

Texas Longhorns footbal
Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian stands with his team after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

What does this rivalry game mean this year?

The Texas Longhorns posted the gameday trailer with the caption “No Rivalry is bigger than this,” which seems to ring true every year.

However, this year, it seems like the stakes are particularly high. The Longhorns have struggled to generate success against highly ranked teams this year, and the Sooners’ efforts so far this season have made them the No. 6 team in the country.

For this two-loss Texas team, this matchup could be their last chance to prove they are worthy of being kept in conversations about College Football Playoff selection. They fell short against both the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 and then the Florida Gators in their opening week of SEC play, meaning that another loss could knock them out of contention for good.

As far as this game goes for Oklahoma, a few factors could impact their ability to pull off a win and continue their hot streak. The most important of these is whether or not quarterback John Mateer takes the field.

He has been out with a broken hand for the past couple of weeks, and his current status reads as “probable.” He has been the difference maker for this Sooners team, and the team’s success could rely on his abilities in Dallas. 

With the amount of hate and history involved in this matchup, it could be anybody’s game. The Longhorns lead the series 64-51-5, and they look to extend that lead today with a victory.

They claimed a win in the game last year, not allowing the Sooners to score a single touchdown. Backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. led last year’s Oklahoma team, and they finished with a score of 34-3. Hawkins will take the field again this year if Mateer can’t play.

With just a few hours until kickoff, Sooners and Longhorns fans get ready to bring the noise and provide the energy on neutral turf. 

