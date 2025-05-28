Georgia Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart Takes Shot at Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns had a season to remember during their first year in the SEC but still have a major hurdle to get over if they hope to truly dominate the conference in the foreseeable future.
The Georgia Bulldogs remain at the top of the SEC until proven otherwise after securing another conference championship this past season by beating Texas 22-19 in overtime. Georgia was responsible for two of Texas' three losses in 2024, the other being a 30-15 win in Austin on Oct. 19 during the regular season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart proved twice last season that his team has Texas' number, and it's clear he's confident in the Bulldogs' chances at doing so again. During a recent interview to promote the upcoming College Football 26 video game, Smart threw a jab at the Longhorns when jokingly asked about their SEC chances.
“Is it going to be tough watching Texas hoist the SEC championship trophy this year?” the interviewer asked Smart in a tongue-in-cheek manner.
"In what sport, baseball or basketball or ... ?" Smart asked with a smile.
Smart has made it clear how much respect he has for Steve Sarkisian and Texas but the competitiveness juices don't stop flowing for the one of the country's best coaches even in the middle of the offseason.
Smart has never been shy in front of the mic. In the postgame interview with ESPN after the first win over Texas last season, he publicly called out the officials after a controversial incident in the second half that was headlined by Texas students throwing debris into the north end zone.
“I'm so proud of these guys, because nobody believed. Nobody gave us a chance," Smart said. "Your whole network doubted us, nobody believed and then they tried to rob us with calls in this place.”
The Longhorns will get a chance at revenge against Georgia next season when the two budding rivals face off in Athens on Nov. 15.