Kirby Smart Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns' Hiring of Will Muschamp

The Texas Longhorns made major headlines last week with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who took over for the fired Pete Kwiatkowski after five productive seasons in Austin.

Muschamp makes his return to the Forty Acres after serving as the DC under Mack Brown from 2008-10.

However, Muschamp, a Rome, GA., native, also spent five seasons in various roles with his home state Georgia Bulldogs under head coach Kirby Smart, who talked about the Texas hire while preparing for the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss.

Kirby Smart on Will Muschamp: "He Helped Us Tremendously"

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smart made it clear: he has a ton of respect for Muschamp both as a coach and person, and was grateful for the value he brought to Georgia during his time in Athens.

"I'm so happy for him," Smart said. "He loves coaching. He loved coaching when he was here. It was hard for him to step away, and he felt like he needed to, and have so much respect for him. And shoot, he helped us replace him with the guys we got, and he helped us tremendously in that role."

Muschamp worked as a defensive analyst with Georgia this season before departing for his new role at Texas prior to the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff, but Smart acknowledged that the move to Austin is one he completely understands.

Kirby's reaction to Muschamp going to Texas. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6H6L6liGpK — Mike The Mad Dawg (@Mad_Dawg19) December 22, 2025

"He helped us tremendously this year, throughout the year, and he's been really good to me personally, and he's been great to Georgia, and he's been really good to a lot of players that he's recruited," Smart said. "So when he had an opportunity to jump back in, I know he loves it. Think he missed it dearly. He talked to his family about it, his wife and his boys, and they all support him, and he's going to a great place to work for a great man. And there's not many better opportunities out there to go coach and play than a place like Texas, where you get a lot of a lot of infrastructure in place to help you. So wish him nothing but the best."

No. 10 Texas lost to Smart, Muschamp and the No. 5 Bulldogs this season in 35-10 blowout in Athens, marking the third straight loss the Longhorns have suffered at the hands of Georgia since last season.

The Longhorns won't play Georgia in the regular season next year, but Texas could get a SEC Championship rematch in Atlanta if everything goes to plan in 2026.