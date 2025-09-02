Grading Texas Longhorns Position Groups in Loss to Ohio State
The 2025 season did not get off to the ideal start that the Texas Longhorns would have hoped for after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes 14-7 on the road.
The loss may sound the alarm for some analysts and Longhorns fans, but with at least 11 more games of the regular season, the Longhorns should have plenty of time to work through any issues that happened on Saturday.
Saturday's loss was a mixed bag for Texas, while the problems compounded into factors that led to the start of the season, beginning 0-1 in a few areas. Some performances can be taken and built upon for the rest of the season.
Grading the Longhorns by Position Groups
Quarterback, C-
Arch Manning's first road start was rough from start to finish, ending his day completing 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the Buckeyes. Underthrows, passes sailing over the heads of receivers, and misfired decisions plagued the young quarterback's first game as the Longhorns' starter.
While a few good throws stood out, the long touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Livingstone and one of Manning's best throws of the game to tight end Jack Endries along the sideline displayed glimpses of the talent Manning has. The key to sparking the Longhorns' offense is needing Manning to make simple throws at a consistent rate to get the play into his playmakers' hands. With a long season ahead, these troubles should get ironed out.
Running Backs, B+
Texas' rushing attack was fairly effective against the Buckeyes, as the Longhorns combined for 166 yards on 37 carries for an average of 4.48 yards per carry. The pairing of Quintrevion Wisner and a returning CJ Baxter showed off the potential of the running back tandem. While neither running back burst for a long run, the rushing game was effective and could be built upon into the season.
Wide Receivers/ Tight Ends, B-
With the struggles from the quarterback, the Longhorns' pass catchers suffered a bit from not being able to get the ball and make any dynamic plays. However, there were a few bright spots from tight end Jack Endries, who finished as the Longhorns' leading receiver with four catches for 50 yards, and wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who finished the day with two catches for 47 yards and his first career touchdown reception.
Offensive Line, A-
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Longhorns was what type of play they would be getting from their new look offensive line that is replacing four starters. And in game one against the Buckeyes, which have one of the best defenses in the country, Texas' protection held up, giving up just one sack, which happened while Manning was stepping up into the pocket looking to escape, and allowed the running game to be effective at times.
Front Seven (Defensive Line/Linebackers), B
Another position group that saw plenty of changes from a season ago, the Longhorns' defensive line, and while the linebackers unit did not see much change, both lines worked solidly. Especially in the interior of the defensive line with their run defense allowed just 89 yards from the Buckeyes on 31 carries while minimizing Ohio State's rushing attacks to just 2.87 yards per carry. However, what the Longhorns' defense front seven lacked was pressure on the quarterback, with Texas not being able to record a single sack the entire game.
Secondary, A-
Going up against one of the best wide receiver cores in the country, the Longhorns secondary unit held its own, with Buckeyes quarterback Julian Saying throwing for just 126 yards and one touchdown. Texas kept possibly the best wide receiver in the nation, Jeremiah Smith, mostly in check, allowing just six receptions or 43 yards.
Special Teams, A
The Longhorns' special teams units were one of the downsides from a season ago. Now with a brand new kicker and punter, the unit looks like it can be potentially one of the best in the country. Especially punter Jack Bouwmeester, who had a couple of punts that completely flipped the field, helping out the Longhorns' defense.