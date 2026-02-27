What Texas Longhorns TE Said About Arch Manning at NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning didn’t get off to the hottest start in 2025, but his level of play started to elevate in that back stretch of the season.

It didn't result in his team earning a selection into the College Football Playoff, but it was enough for his teammates to notice his improvements and sing his praises.

Ahead of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, former Texas tight end Jack Endries talked about the progression of his quarterback throughout his lone season with the Longhorns.

Jack Endries Praises Texas QB Arch Manning

Texas tight end Jack Endries speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Endries spent just one season at Texas after a three-year tenure at Cal, but he served as a crucial piece of Manning’s offense during his first year as a starter. Recently, he addressed Manning’s progression as a quarterback during the 2025 season.

“By the end of the season, his last couple games, he was going for, it felt like, six touchdowns by himself,” Endries said. “I wish we had that playoff chance, and I think we would’ve made a run with him at quarterback and the rest of our team. I think it would’ve been elite.”

Texas narrowly missed that opportunity for a postseason run, finishing as the AP Poll’s No. 12 ranked team and the AFCA Coaches Poll’s No. 13 ranked team. That being said, the team’s slow start meant that Endries and other Longhorn NFL hopefuls didn’t get that additional opportunity to increase their NFL Draft stock.

#Texas TE Jack Endries talks #Longhorns QB Arch Manning at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/cgvE1IO0we — OnTexasFootball (@ontexasfootball) February 26, 2026

Endries, however, having spent the majority of his collegiate career with the California Golden Bears, is no stranger to working alongside talented quarterbacks. 2025 He played with eventual Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza at Cal, with the two both coming on the scene together in 2022 and working their way up throughout college.

Both Mendoza and Endries left Berkeley after their 2024 season, paving the way for Endries to spend the remainder of his collegiate career with Manning. Now, as Endries departs for the next chapter of his career, Manning prepares for his second season as a collegiate starter.

The stakes are high, but the redshirt sophomore is no stranger to that sort of thing. With new supporting characters, including Auburn Tigers transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, it will be interesting to see just how high the ceiling is for Texas in 2026.

They will open the season at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 5.