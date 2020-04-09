Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 3, B.J. Johnson

As part of the most-hyped recruiting trio in Texas Football history which also included Sloan Thomas and Roy Williams, B.J. Johnson, a Grand Prairie native, quickly proved himself as one of the top recruits in the state of Texas. The six-foot-one,190 pound wide receiver was ranked as the seventh rated player in the country and the second receiver in the 2000. The Longhorns 2000 recruiting class was one for the books, as they landed five of the top 10 players in the state of Texas.

Johnson hit the ground running in the Forty Acres, scoring a touchdown in just his second game. Johnson later recalled it as his “best memory… although it was in a losing effort, to be able to score your freshman year in your second game of the season is special. It meant I was able to reach a personal goal that I had since high school: to compete at the collegiate level.”

During his time at Texas from 2000-2003, Johnson finished with an impressive 152 receptions, 2,389 yards, and 16 touchdowns. During his senior season, it was revealed that Johnson played the whole season with a broken tibia. Despite the injury, the Denver Broncos took a chance and gave B.J. an opportunity to make his mark in the NFL. The injuries mounted as Johnson ended up playing two years for the Broncos and a year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before retiring.

Following a short lived NFL career, Johnson along with former teammate Roy Williams, launched a wheat vodka company called RDUB Spirits in Dallas, Texas.

