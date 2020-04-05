LonghornsCountry
Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 6, Jonathan Gray

Tomer Barazani

Jonathan Gray began playing football at age eight in the shadow of his father, James, who was an All-American running back at Texas Tech (1986-89) and was drafted by the New England Patriots.

Gray started out his highschool career with a 1000 yard season in his freshman year at Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Things kept rolling when he rushed for over 300 yards and eight touchdowns in the Texas 4A championship game at Cowboys Stadium. The highschool career of dreams ended with Gray leading Aledo to its third straight state championship, while also scoring 205 touchdowns, making history as the new all-time highschool touchdown leader.

Coming out of highschool, the five star recruit was ranked as the top running back and second-best overall prospect by ESPNU. One ESPN Analyst described him as “a TD machine combining load-back qualities with great top-end speed. Has a supreme blend of size and speed. Built low to the ground with a compact, sturdy frame.” Having received offers from almost all schools in Texas including Texas A&M, Baylor, and TCU, Gray made his decision to make the Forty Acres his new home.

While leading the team in rushing (703 yards) in his first year at Texas, Gray also managed to win the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year award. His sophomore campaign was cut short when he tore his Achilles and had to miss the rest of the season. As a five-year running back, Gray finished his career ranked 12th on the UT all-time rushing list (2,607 yards) including six career 100-yard rushing games.

