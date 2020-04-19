LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time -No. 4, 1963

Tomer Barazani

There’s nothing like the first taste of victory. Since its creation in 1893, the Texas football program played with one goal in mind - reaching the mountaintop of college football and winning a national championship. The climb lasted until the 1963 season. It took Horns 70 years to finally bring a national title to the Forty Acres.

Through this time, Texas fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster, experiencing big wins, followed by even bigger losses. In his seventh season as head coach, the late Darrell Royal led the horns to a perfect 11-0 season. Texas became the consensus best team in the nation and won its first national championship even before its Cotton Bowl game, in which the Horns cruised to a 28-6 win over Roger Staubach and No.2 Navy. Another highlight moment came earlier that season when Texas faced off against the No.1 ranked, modern-day rival, Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl, once again coming out on top 28-7. The toughest test came late in the season in College Station against Texas A&M. Texas trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. For Texas fans, it all looked too familiar. There always seemed to be a slip up at the times where it mattered most. Surprisingly, Texas changed the narrative, scoring 12 points in the final 13 minutes to win the game and shock the home crowd.

The roster had some outstanding talent including star running back Tommy Ford and quarterback Duke Carlisle. Scott Appleton, defensive tackle, who was drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys, won the Outland Trophy and was a consensus All-American. Finally, linebacker Tommy Nobis went on to be selected No.1 overall in the 1965 draft; becoming the first Longhorn to do so.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Talented Florida Pass Rusher

Keanu Koht already holds offers from several SEC powerhouse programs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Electric Louisiana Playmaker

Four-star athlete Kendrick Law would be a great fit for the Longhorns pro spread scheme

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 5, 1969

The team made the words 'Right 53 Veer Pass' forever famous in Longhorn lore

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn Coach Mack Brown is Red Hot on the Recruiting Trail

The Texas coaching legend is proving he still has some recruiting magic left

Chris Dukes

Matthew McConaughey Delivers Positive Message to the Longhorn Nation

The Texas superfan posted a video to social media to encourage those feeling fatigue from isolation

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant's Rehab Going Well, But Don't Expect a Return to the Court This Season

Even with the delayed NBA season Durant's manager believes it will be 2020-21 before we see the former Longhorn back on the court.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Looks to be on Same Page with New OC

The Texas quarterback clearly thinks a lot of Mike Yurcich as a coach and a person

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 6, 1977

The great Earl Campbell helped lead Texas to an undefeated regular season

Tomer Barazani

'I Alleviate My Concerns With My Actions,' Sam Ehlinger Continues to Lead Teammates in the Social Distancing Era

The fourth-year senior is adhering to a normal schedule, still focused on preparing for the season

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Looking at Dynamic Role for Now-Healthy Jordan Whittington

The five-star recruit could be used in a number of ways in Mike Yurcich's new offense

Chris Dukes