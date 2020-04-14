LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 8, 1961

Tomer Barazani

The 1961 season, also known as the season where Bevo the Longhorn made his debut on the Texas helmets, was a season where we can only imagine what could have been.

Once again, the horned frogs marched into Austin and put on a defensive clinic, upsetting the horns 6-0. Ruining a potential perfect season, the loss to TCU proved to revoke any hope of a national title.

Following the loss, coach Darrell Royal spoke about how “history proves that the lowest team in the conference can rise up and defeat the leader. It has happened time and time again and that’s why I really wasn’t too surprised when we got beat by TCU last season.”

Texas rebounded well, winning its last two games against Texas A&M in the season finale and the No. 5 ranked Ole Miss Rebels in the Cotton Bowl. Quarterback, Mike Cotton, ended up winning the Cotton Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

It ended up being another quite successful season for the Longhorns, finishing at 10-1 and winning its first of three straight Southwest Conference titles.

This is a series counting down the 10 greatest Texas Longhorn football teams of all time. Be sure to check out the first two entries by clicking below. 

No. 10 - 2009 

No. 9 - 1972 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Talks Draft Preparation in the Social Distancing Era

The former Longhorn standout is preparing the best he can for his future pro career

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land West Coast DB

Longhorns included in cornerback Jamier Johnson's top seven

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 9, 1972

The 1972 Horns ran roughshod over the Southwestern Conference

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Early Enrollee Profile - Hudson Card

The freshman hails from quarterback-factory Lake Travis

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Talks to Media About Mentoring Daniel Jones During Uncertain Times

The former Longhorn is hoping to share lessons learned over his 10 years in the NFL with the second-year quarterback

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorites to Land In-State Tight End

Landen King's list of top 10 schools included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

This Day in History: T.J. Ford Wins Wooden National Player of the Year Award

The Texas point guard was the first player in program history to win the award

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 10, 2009

The 2009 Longhorns may have been a Colt McCoy injury away from a national title

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Top Safety in Louisiana

Texas has extended an offer to exciting Louisiana athlete Jacoby Mathews

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Red-Hot Houston Area LB

Texas was one of seven schools to offer Harold Perkins in a two-day period

Chris Dukes