Green Bay Packers Rookie WR Matthew Golden Getting Rave Reviews at Training Camp
The return of the NFL sits just a day away, with the 2025 preseason kicking off on Thursday for the annual Hall of Fame game, which will be played between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers this year.
With teams revving up for their preseason matchups before the start of the regular season, training camp has been the perfect place for rookies and younger players to showcase their skills and earn a role on their squad early on. One Texas Longhorn rookie in particular is doing just that.
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver and former Texas Longhorns standout Matthew Golden has been making highlight plays all offseason at Green Bay's practices. Golden made another big-time catch in Tuesday's practice, catching a long 60-yard touchdown pass from Green Bay's starting quarterback Jordan Love.
Matthew Golden Impressing Starting QB Jordan Love
Golden was the Packers' first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, picked No. 23 overall, which was noteworthy, being Green Bay's only first-round receiver selection in the last 23 years. With all the highlights Golden has made throughout training camp, he has received high praise from his quarterback, Jordan Love, who spoke about Golden's strong catching abilities after Tuesday's practice.
“I think that’s one of his specialties that I’ve seen so far, just the aggressiveness in his hands and always going up there and trying,” Love said, via video from Ryan Wood of USA Today. “He’s got very strong hands, and he’s able to go up and compete for that ball. I think that’s one of those things that’s going to separate him.”
The former Longhorn walks into a passing offense that ranks in the upper half of the NFL, finishing No. 12 in passing yards per game and No. 10 in passing touchdowns in 2024. The Packers offense spreads the ball around a whole lot, with six players having 40 or more targets on the season, including wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.
The Packers' wide receiver room last season was led by Jayden Reed, who finished the season with 55 catches, 857 yards, and six touchdowns. However, with no true number one option, the receiving production came from multiple wide receivers in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks, all of whom return to the team in 2025, and the Packers added Mecole Hardman from free agency, making the wide receiver room crowded.
Golden developed into the Longhorns' number one wide receiver over the course of his only season in Austin, becoming one of Quinn Ewers' most reliable targets, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. If Golden can develop that trust and rapport with Love, the former Longhorn could become one of the top wide receivers in the Packers' offense.