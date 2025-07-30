Philadelphia Eagles Coach Shares Plan for Former Texas Longhorns
Across the NFL, many former Texas Longhorns are getting their first taste of the training camp grind. Unfortunately, Andrew Mukuba finds himself watching from the sidelines.
Mukuba, the No. 64 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, recently suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday and has missed the team's past two practices. He's currently competing with third-year pro Sydney Brown for a starting job, so missing time right now is certainly not ideal.
While Mukuba is undeniably at a disadvantage, the Eagles aren't going to let him fall behind completely.
Nick Sirianni Wants to Help Andrew Mukuba Get Back to Speed
On Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni explained that the team will help Mukuba and other players who've missed time this offseason catch up with some extra work behind the scenes.
"For us, we have to be very creative," Sirianni told reporters. "Any player that misses practice reps, we have to be very creative in how we catch them up," Sirianni told reporters. "When you’re in training camp, there’s a lot of time. Every minute of everyone’s day is accounted for, whether it’s rest and recovery for the players, or whether it’s watching tape in that time where they’re resting and recovering and we’re watching tape, so we have to be creative with how we do some different things. We will look at walkthroughs as a big opportunity, extra meetings, extra focus there, extra walkthroughs with whoever we need to do that with.
"It’s our job just to make sure that anybody who misses time, they recoup those reps somehow, some way. And when they can’t do it physically, it’s got to be mentally in the film room and in walkthrough."
Sirianni added that Mukuba was having a strong offseason prior to his injury.
Last offseason, Mukuba, who was born in Zimbabwe and immigrated to Austin at 9 years old, transferred to Texas after spending his first three seasons at Clemson. He became an instant standout in the Longhorns' secondary with 69 total tackles (four for loss), seven passes defended and five interceptions, tied with Jahdae Barron for the most on the team. He earned third-team All-SEC honors.
Obviously, the tradition to the NFL is never easy, but if Mukuba can play like he did for the Longhorns, he could earn himself a sizable role in the Eagles' secondary.