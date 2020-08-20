SI.com
Health Official Expresses Doubt About 25% UT Stadium Capacity

Tomer Barazani

Travis County interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott believes that Darrell K Royal stadium will not be able to successfully hold the agreed upon 25% capacity.

As students return to campus, the Texas football team is on track to open the season on September 12th against the University of Texas at El Paso. Escott gave his thoughts in regards to the current ruling that will allow approximately 25,000 fans to pack the stands. 

He told KUT:

“Let’s see if we can play, let’s see if we can have two healthy teams play one another, and then let’s talk about introducing parents of the athletes into the stands and again move gradually towards more people as we can prove success.”

Escott has also used social media to urge fans to stay home and watch the games on television:

On the team side, Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte says Darrell K Royal is ready to “ready to rock ‘n’ roll” this fall at  25% of the 100,000-plus capacity stadium in Austin.

Three Texas players have opted out of the season due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The list includes sophomore Willie Tyler, senior running back Daniel Young and senior defensive end Marqez Bimage.

Texas will continue fall camp with the expectation to start the season in the coming weeks.

