Here is the Path to Playing Time for Texas Longhorns Freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr.

There are players who can play football. Then there are players who are football.

Jermaine Bishop Jr., Dave Campbell’s 2025 Mr. Football winner, is the latter.

In the Texas 6A-II playoffs, the Willis Wildkats' five-star wide receiver caught 15 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns, ran four times for 15 yards and another score, completed two passes for 40 yards, delivered 9 tackles, two pass break ups and an interception. He also converted a fake punt on 4th-and-35 for a first down. Oh, he also punted.

Now he's in Austin.

Dave Campbell's 2025 Mr. Football

Jermaine Bishop Jr. was the 2025 Mr Football winner for Dave Campbell | Sports Illustrated

The five-star out of Willis, Texas — rated No. 13 nationally by 247Sports and the nation's No. 2 athlete in the 2026 class — enrolled early at Texas this spring, and the buzz surrounding him inside the Longhorns' facility has been hard to ignore

His numbers were almost cartoonish in his senior season. Bishop caught 120 passes for 1,940 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 424 yards and eight more scores.

And yet none of that guarantees anything in Austin. Texas returns a loaded wide receiver room and continues to add proven contributors through the portal. Bishop's path to playing time isn't automatic — but it doesn't need to be.

Steve Sarkisian's offense is built for versatility and matchup exploitation. Bishop's ability to line up outside, in the slot, in the backfield, or as a returner creates genuine alignment problems that coaching staffs can't simulate in practice. His profile screams early contributor on special teams, where his return ability alone could earn him immediate snaps.

From there, he could creep into offensive rotations as a slot option and then a boundary threat. It's a three-phase trajectory that could unfold faster than most expect.

His former coach at Willis, Trent Miller, saw it every day up close.

"Jermaine's a special, special talent man,” Miller said. “...I mean he's a machine man, we are so thankful that he wears the purple and white.”

Texas isn't short on weapons. Cam Coleman arrived via the portal. Arch Manning is entering his second year as the starter with a full supporting cast around him. The Longhorns are built to compete for an SEC title, and that pressure means playing time is earned, not gifted.

But Bishop has something few freshmen walk in with: a ready-made role. Special teams first, then Sarkisian could use him the way Willis used him — everywhere else. He'll learn the nuances of route-running from Coleman and the returning wideouts. He'll learn how to read a defense from Manning every day in practice.

There are players who can play football. Jermaine Bishop Jr. is football — and Austin is just the next stage.