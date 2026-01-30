Texas Longhorns Five-Star Commit Receives Mr. Texas Football Award

A Texas Longhorns commit has officially solidified his legacy in Texas high school football history. Jermaine Bishop Jr., a five-star athletic commit in the 2026 recruiting class, was recently given the 2025 Built Ford Tough Mr. Texas Football Award.

Presented by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and Your Texas Ford Dealers, the award is considered one of Texas high school football's most prestigious accolades. Kyler Murray, Johnny Manziel, and Johnathan Gray are just some of the past winners of the award

The honor serves as validation of Bishop's rare skillset on the football field. The two-way player for Willis High School totaled more than 2,300 yards of offense and 23 touchdowns for the Wildkats, while also posting 86 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

An Elite Prospect All Over the Field

Bishop Jr. was one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Not only was the five-star the No. 3-rated recruit in the state of Texas, but he was also ranked the No. 2 overall athletic recruit in the country.

At receiver, Bishop Jr. caught 120 passes for 1,940 yards and 20 touchdowns. With natural speed and agility that few can match, he created separation no matter where he was on the field. Bishop Jr. spent the majority of his reps as a pass-catcher in the slot, but also proved that he had the physical presence to play on the outside as well.

While his build doesn't necessarily allow him to take snaps at running back consistently, his strength with the ball in his hands is surprising. Bishop Jr. totaled over 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on just 45 carries. When the two-way athlete got into open space, his speed allowed him to separate himself from even the best defenders across the state.

Defensively, Bishop Jr. showed the same level of dominance by utilizing his speed to the fullest. Not only was he a standout in the Willis secondary, but he also showed that he could be a significant weapon in the turnover game as well with 17 career interceptions. As a sophomore, Bishop totaled five interceptions to earn Utility Player of the Year honors.

The five-star Texas commit also put together one of the most dominant playoff performances in Texas high school football history. Against Forney in the regional semifinals, Bishop Jr. finished the game with 15 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. He also completed 2 of 3 passes for 42 yards, pinned Forney down inside their own 20-yard line with a punt, and even sealed the game away with an interception.

While his role with the Longhorns is yet to be decided, Bishop Jr. provides Texas with one of the most versatile playmakers in the country.

