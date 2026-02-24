Here's Where Steve Sarkisian Stands Josh Pate's Top 10 Coaches List

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has cultivated a strong program since his arrival on the Forty Acres in 2021, taking his team to the College Football Playoff two times now.

However, with five seasons under his belt, he has yet to lead the Longhorns to a national title.

Given the potential his 2026 roster seems to hold, this season could be a telling one for Sarkisian and his coaching abilities. Here is where On3’s Josh Pates thinks he falls among the nation’s best coaches:

Pate ranks his top college football coaches

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Pate has assembled his list of the top 10 head coaches in college football, and Sarkisian holds the No. 8 position. Sarkisian’s top 10 spot, according to Pate, stems from the fact that he has finally started to maximize his program’s potential.

He recruited what Pate and multiple other analysts believe to be the best transfer portal class in the nation, highlighted by big name players like wide receiver Cam Coleman, linebacker Rasheem Biles and running back Hollywood Smothers. Combined with several strong high school signees from the class of 2026, the Longhorns could be in position to debut a forceful new roster this upcoming season.

Pate also pointed out Sarkisian’s conference record of 30-13 throughout his tenure at Texas, which has included games both in the Big 12 and SEC. If Sarkisian is able to live up to Pate’s idea of his potential, this season could be a promising one for the Longhorns.

However, Pate also believes there are seven better coaches headed into 2026.

Who did Pate rank higher than Sarkisian?

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day took the No. 1 position, which might not be all that surprising for those who follow college football. Day led his team to a national title in 2025, and the Buckeyes have finished within the College Football Playoff top seven every year he has coached them. Day and Sarkisian will go head to head in Week 2 at the Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The No. 2 spot belongs to a coach who Sarkisian has accumulated a record of 0-3 against since joining the SEC: Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Smart consistently produces strong national championship contenders, and Pate believes this season will be no exception.

The No. 3-7 spots belong respectively to the following coaches: Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Just behind Sarkisian, rounding out the top 10 list, are Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko.

With five of Pate’s top 10 coaches belonging to the SEC, it will be interesting to see how the Longhorns fare in 2026.