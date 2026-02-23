Steve Sarkisian Not Ruling Out Another Transfer Portal Addition
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns have made some major splashes out of the transfer portal this offseason with sights set on putting together a roster that competes for a national championship in 2026.
Highlighted by the additions of wide receiver Cam Coleman and linebacker Rahseem Biles along with many others, the Longhorns have landed 18 total portal players since the 2025 season ended.
It's unlikely at this point in the offseason that the Longhorns will add another new player out of the portal, but when speaking to the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't shut down the possibility entirely.
Steve Sarkisian: "Never Say Never" on Another Portal Addition
Sarkisian made it clear that the Longhorns are most likely done with the portal this offseason, but is still leaving the door slightly open.
"Unless something crazy happens, I would imagine we're done. Never say never, though," Sarkisian said.
If Texas does land another portal addition, one name to potentially watch could be Baylor edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan, who was reportedly in contact with the Longhorns after much of the transfer portal dust had already settled. He has yet to commit to a new program as the calendar approaches March.
Morgan originally committed to Virginia Tech and new head coach James Franklin but changed his mind and stayed in the portal. A native of Dallas, TX, he could stay in his home state once again by choosing Texas.
However, if the Longhorns were actually in a real position to land Morgan, it's likely that Sarkisian's comments would have hinted more toward the possibility of another new commit on the horizon instead of making things seem like a long shot.
That said, some of these portal recruitments happen fast, as the Longhorns pounce on a new portal player in a matter of hours before coming to a mutual agreement.
If Texas were to add another player in the coming weeks, it would almost certainly be a depth addition to the roster. At this point in the cycle, it's pretty much impossible to find a starting-caliber contributor just waiting to be picked up.
Some of Texas' most recent portal commitments came on offense in the form of Wake Forest wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore.
Time will tell if another new name joins this list for Texas. One way or another, the Longhorns will now look to get their new players ready for what will mark an unofficial Texas debut on April 18 for the Orange-White Spring Game.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7