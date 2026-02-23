Steve Sarkisian Not Ruling Out Another Transfer Portal Addition

The Texas Longhorns have made some major splashes out of the transfer portal this offseason with sights set on putting together a roster that competes for a national championship in 2026.

Highlighted by the additions of wide receiver Cam Coleman and linebacker Rahseem Biles along with many others, the Longhorns have landed 18 total portal players since the 2025 season ended.

It's unlikely at this point in the offseason that the Longhorns will add another new player out of the portal, but when speaking to the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't shut down the possibility entirely.

Steve Sarkisian: "Never Say Never" on Another Portal Addition

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sarkisian made it clear that the Longhorns are most likely done with the portal this offseason, but is still leaving the door slightly open.

"Unless something crazy happens, I would imagine we're done. Never say never, though," Sarkisian said.

If Texas does land another portal addition, one name to potentially watch could be Baylor edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan, who was reportedly in contact with the Longhorns after much of the transfer portal dust had already settled. He has yet to commit to a new program as the calendar approaches March.

Morgan originally committed to Virginia Tech and new head coach James Franklin but changed his mind and stayed in the portal. A native of Dallas, TX, he could stay in his home state once again by choosing Texas.

However, if the Longhorns were actually in a real position to land Morgan, it's likely that Sarkisian's comments would have hinted more toward the possibility of another new commit on the horizon instead of making things seem like a long shot.

That said, some of these portal recruitments happen fast, as the Longhorns pounce on a new portal player in a matter of hours before coming to a mutual agreement.

If Texas were to add another player in the coming weeks, it would almost certainly be a depth addition to the roster. At this point in the cycle, it's pretty much impossible to find a starting-caliber contributor just waiting to be picked up.

Some of Texas' most recent portal commitments came on offense in the form of Wake Forest wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore.

Time will tell if another new name joins this list for Texas. One way or another, the Longhorns will now look to get their new players ready for what will mark an unofficial Texas debut on April 18 for the Orange-White Spring Game.