Herman Calls Sam Ehlinger ‘The best i’ve been around’.

Texas fans are excited to watch their Austin-native quarterback enter his senior season and take one last shot at bringing Texas 'back'. The versatility of Ehlinger in Texas’s offense has attracted high expectations from national media; most recently noted in being named an early 2020 Heisman candidate.

Texas coach Tom Herman joined Colin Cowherd on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ to talk about his senior quarterback.

“He’s different,” Herman started out. “There’s a tier of great leaders that I have had the ability to coach — J.T. Barrett at Ohio State was in that tier, Elandon Roberts, our starting middle linebacker at Houston, Greg Ward Jr… But Sam Ehlinger is the best I’ve been around.”

It's not only his actions on the field that has earned Ehlinger the respect of his teammates, Herman continued to elaborate.

“One, I know it’s because his actions do a lot of the talking for him, but two, he’s just so relatable to every demographic. They don’t just respect him Colin, they like him.”

Ehlinger has a chance to cement himself as one of the best to ever rep the burnt orange this upcoming season. The senior quarterback will get two national spotlight opportunities early in the season including a trip in September to Baton Rouge to face the defending national champion LSU and the annual October shootout against Oklahoma in Dallas.

Ehlinger and the rest of the team will have the opportunity to return to campus on June 15 to start voluntary summer workouts.

