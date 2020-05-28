High-Priority Texas Recruiting Target Includes Longhorns in Top 12

Shadow Creek linebacker Terrance Cooks has narrowed a crowded list of potential suitors down to a top 12, including the Longhorns.

Texas made the cut along with USC, Stanford, Texas A & M, Georgia Tech, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Baylor and Georgia.

Cooks is the No. 26 outside linebacker, No. 58 player in the state of Texas and No. 407 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports.

While not as hyped as some of the other linebackers in the class by the recruiting services, it's extremely easy to see where he would fit into Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash's scheme should he choose the Longhorns.

“I’m a speed demon,” Cooks said, citing a time of 4.53 in the 40-yard-dash. “I’m physical, fast, intelligent, and I feel I have good instincts. People say in this new age of football, I’m a prototype at outside LB.”

Shadow Creek coach Brad Butler says that Cooks' relentless play will help him make an immediate impact at the next level.

“I have told these college coaches they will be ready to offer him off of his play on kick off coverage alone,” Butler said. “It does not take long to see the playmaking ability and potential that he possesses."

While Cooks is carefully weighing his options, don't expect him to take this decision down to the wire as he's not particularly enamored with the whole process.

“I’m blessed to be recruited, but it’s not as easy as it looks,” he said. “I’m being pulled out of three or four classes a day in the spring (to talk with recruiters), and it definitely feels like people are invading your privacy. I deal with it, but sometimes I just need a break. I mean, I’m a kid.”

Many recruiting experts currently have Cooks as a Texas lean, but with 11 other schools still in the mix for now, there's still some room for another team to challenge the Longhorns in the race for this in-state prospect.

