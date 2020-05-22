LonghornsCountry
Houston-Area Tight End Decommits from Texas

Chris Dukes

Texas lost a valuable piece to its 2021 class with the decommitment of Humble Atascocita's Landen King. 

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds he is ranked the No. 23 tight end, No. 72 player in the state of Texas and No. 531 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

King's commitment back in late April helped open the verbal pledge floodgates for Texas recruiting and he quickly became a valuable recruiter for the class himself. 

He was extremely active on social media, active and visable in other recruits' mentions cajoling player to the Burnt Orange. 

On the field King was a perfect fit for what Mike Yurcich wanted to do and expected to be the first project for new position coach Jay Boulware. 

Texas drops from No. 10 to No. 12 in the 2021 class rankings with the announcment. The Longhorns currently have 10 verbal pledges in the class including five-star athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Watching his film: King already has great instincts when it comes to competing for the ball in the air and his height, athleticism and arm length give him a stellar catch radius. His current size would have him playing an outside receiver role, but he's likely to put on more muscle and become a tight end/h-back at the college level. 

