Houston Texans Host Texas Longhorns WR for Draft Visit
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden is receiving interest from his hometown team as he gets set to likely be a first-round pick next month.
Per reports from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, Golden met with the Houston Texans on Wednesday as he works his way toward being potentially the first wide receiver off the board.
A Houston native and product of Klein Cain High School, Golden played his first two years of college ball for the Houston Cougars.
Golden's addition to the Houston offense could be a scary sight for opposing defenses. He'd join a receiving corps led by Nico Collins, who has emerged into one of the league's best wideouts. The Texans traded for Christian Kirk but will likely be without Tank Dell for the entire 2025 season. Houston also appears to be parting ways with veteran Stefon Diggs after he visited the New England Patriots in free agency on Wednesday.
Golden tallied 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Texas. He ended the season on a high note, stringing together solid performance one after the other, moving up draft boards in the process. The hype became clearly warranted once Golden finished with a 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash, best among wide receivers this season and second overall for all players at this year's NFL Combine.
He said at the Combine that Texas gave him the opportunity to make it pro.
"Originally I was supposed to end up at TCU, [but] I committed to UH, I wanted to stay at home, put on for the city. I stayed there for two years and then the portal opened, and Texas was the first school that reached out to me," Golden said. "I took the visit, and everything felt like home. The energy was good, just the foundation of the coaches and just knowing what it could bring to the table. ...
"That was my end goal, was to make it to the next level. Just having the foundation that I had and the coaching staff that was here at the University of Texas, they put me in position to go and follow my dreams. They changed my life tremendously."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
