Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Made 'Strong Impression' With Multiple NFL Teams
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond drew a bunch of headlines during the NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend after guaranteeing that he'd break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record.
He came up well short of the record-setting 4.21 mark that Worthy had last year but that hardly takes away from how NFL teams are viewing the former Alabama wideout.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Bond impressed a handful of NFL teams during the Combine after showing what he can do during drills.
"Bond made strong impression, per multiple NFL teams," Wilson tweeted. "Displayed outstanding hands and route-running skills, tracking the football well along with an ability to navigate the sideline."
Bond's one season at Texas didn't go exactly how everyone expected when considering the hype he garnered upon transferring to Austin in the offseason. Instead, it was Houston transfer Matthew Golden who emerged as the No. 1 receiver in Steve Sarkisian's offense. He will now likely be the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL Draft with Bond expected to go in the third round.
Bond's lack of production at times this past season was often due to no fault of his own. He dealt with a lingering ankle injury originally suffered against Oklahoma that severly limited him during crucial points near the end of the season.
He finished the 2024 campaign with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and one score.
The draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
