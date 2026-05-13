How Big Of A Season Could Texas Wide Receiver Cam Coleman Actually Have

Cam Coleman transferred to Texas from Auburn this offseason, bringing with him one of the more intriguing resumes of any pass-catcher in the country heading into 2026.

Coleman was a five-star recruit out of Central Phenix City High School in Phenix City, Alabama and was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

He originally signed with Auburn, where he spent two seasons developing under the Tigers' offensive staff before entering the transfer portal.

At Auburn, Coleman showed the kind of big-play ability that made him a top recruit in the first place, logging touchdowns and chunk yardage as a young receiver working within a run-heavy SEC system.

Now he lands at Texas under Steve Sarkisian, an offensive-minded head coach with a long background in passing systems at the NFL and college level. Sarkisian's offense at Texas has consistently ranked among the more productive units in college football, finishing in the top 15 nationally in total offense during multiple seasons of his tenure in Austin.

Coleman joins a consistent top-15 offense.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Coleman steps into a receiving corps that has seen some turnover, which creates a direct path to a featured role as the primary option outside, and with Arch Manning entering his second full season as Texas's starting quarterback, Coleman has a thrower capable of attacking all three levels of the field consistently.

Manning's arm talent has been well-documented since his days at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where he set Louisiana state passing records before arriving in Austin as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. A healthy Coleman–Manning connection working within Sarkisian's system is the kind of pairing that typically produces significant numbers at the Power Four level.

For a receiver of Coleman's profile, a breakout season in the SEC would mean something. The conference's cornerback talent is consistently among the best in college football, which means big production against that competition draws real national attention. Wide receivers who hit the 1,000-yard mark in the SEC tend to draw serious Biletnikoff Award consideration.

Coleman has the size and speed combination — listed at 6-foot-3 with sub-4.4 speed — that projects well against press coverage, which he will see regularly in conference play.

Texas's 2026 schedule includes marquee SEC road games that will put Coleman in front of national television audiences multiple times before the season's midpoint. If Coleman can stay healthy and establish himself as the clear WR1 in Sarkisian's offense, a season in the range of 900 to 1,100 receiving yards with 10 or more touchdowns is very possible based on comparable situations at similar programs.

The production is there to be had. The question is whether Coleman capitalizes on it.

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