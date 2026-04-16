Why Cam Coleman Believes the Longhorns' Offense Is A Better Fit For Him Than Auburn

Cam Coleman sent shockwaves across the college football world when he decided to transfer from Auburn to Austin.

While the move itself wasn’t entirely unexpected — given the challenges Coleman faced in maximizing his production — it immediately shifted the outlook of the Texas Longhorns offense heading into the season.

Coleman recorded 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in 22 games at Auburn, often producing despite inconsistent quarterback play. Now catching passes from Arch Manning, Coleman enters an offense loaded with playmakers and built to create opportunities in space.

And if anyone is aware of that, it’s him.

Coleman sees expanded role in Austin

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Coleman said the Longhorns’ offensive system offers something he didn’t fully have before: the chance to showcase his full skill set.

“Really just put more stuff on film,” Coleman said. “Really just showcase all my abilities — what I really can do.”

At Auburn, Coleman developed a well-earned reputation as a physical receiver who could win at the catch point. He thrived in one-on-one situations downfield thanks to his elite size and athleticism.

But now at Texas, Coleman has the chance to showcase his skill set that extends far beyond that, particularly his ability as a route runner. That shift ultimately starts with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

When asked what makes the offense appealing for receivers, Coleman pointed directly to Sarkisian’s approach.

“He allows the receiver to make plays, and he allows the receiver to showcase their abilities,” Coleman said.

The philosophy is a clear contrast from his time under Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, who, despite the talent on the roster, could never consistently put his playmakers in positions to succeed.

Sarkisian, on the other hand, presents a different reality. The head coach has a track record for developing star offensive talent and employs a versatile approach — something Coleman has already reaped the benefits of.

“Really just being moved around on the field, not limiting myself to one position,” Coleman said. “Just learning the whole field and giving myself more opportunities to play each and every position.”

Despite being limited in spring practice, chemistry with Manning has also been a major focus since Coleman’s arrival.

“We’ve been building chemistry every day, throwing every day, watching film,” Coleman said. “He tells me where he wants me on routes.”

It’s a pairing that could elevate both players.

Manning showed noticeable growth in comfort, timing and decision-making as last season progressed, and adding a receiver of Coleman’s caliber gives him a true go-to option. It’s a two-way street, too, as Coleman finally has the chance to play with consistent quarterback play. Manning will be pertinent in helping him reach his ceiling.

And if it all clicks, the Longhorns should expect to have one of the most dangerous playmakers in college football.

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