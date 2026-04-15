Cam Coleman Shades Auburn in First Texas Longhorns Media Appearance

The Texas Longhorns are nearing the end of spring practice, and at long last, fans are finally getting a chance to hear from the most talked about name of the offseason.

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman spoke to the local Austin media for the first time on Wednesday and spoke for about seven minutes, talking about his decision to come to Texas, his relationship with Arch Manning and more.

But also included in those comments appeared to be some slight -- though maybe unintentional -- shade toward his former team, the Auburn Tigers.

Texas WR Cam Coleman on Leaving Auburn: "It Wasn't Hard"

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Coleman, a Phenix City, AL. native, was then asked by Texas Longhorns on SI about the decision to leave his home state and the program he played at for two years.

Was it a tough choice to make? Coleman's answer was telling.

“It wasn't hard, because sometimes you gotta do what you got to do. So it wasn't really hard," Coleman said.

Coleman was also asked about what's different between the Texas and Auburn offenses. He cracked a smile and hesitated before answering:

"I'm running way more routes," he said.

He was then asked a few minutes later, "Will you run more deep routes here than you did at Auburn?"

"Um," Coleman said before laughing and moving on to the next question.

Message received.

It begs the question: why wasn't he running as many routes while at Auburn? Surely the Tigers wanted to get their best the player the ball as much as possible.

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman | Photo credit - Nike

Coleman also said that the Texas offense gives him the freedom to move around the field more.

"Really being moved around on the field, just not limiting myself in one position, really just learning the whole field, and really just give myself more opportunities to play each and every position," Coleman said.

If there's at least one thing Coleman doesn't like better about Texas, it's the traffic in Austin.

"Traffic every day," Coleman said. "Phenix City, there was no traffic because it's a small town. Man, it's really the traffic."

Coleman will get his first chance to show off his skills in front of Texas fans this Saturday when the program hosts an open practice at DKR to put a bow on spring practice.

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