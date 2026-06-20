The Texas Longhorns just beat out bitter rival Texas A&M for cornerback John Meredith III, the No. 2 player in the class of 2027. With such a major recruiting win, it is only fair to wonder how he will be deployed in Austin.

That question is extra interesting considering that head coach Steve Sarkisian is rolling into 2026, and presumably 2027, with a new defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, for the first time in his Texas tenure.

Muschamp is a 30-year Southeastern Conference veteran who has had success all over the South, including a previous stint at Texas. How will his proven defensive scheme make use of the über-talented Meredith?

Where John Meredith Fits In Will Muschamp's Scheme

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp watches on the sidelines during the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meredith is the highest rated cornerback recruit the Longhorns have ever landed, and for good reason.

At 6'2 and with 33-inch arms, Meredith has elite length for the position. He pairs that size with absurd quickness, explosion and long-speed, making him the ideal ball of clay for an excellent defensive mind like Muschamp to mold.

Meredith is lean at 180 pounds but uses his long levers to out-physical bigger body pass-catchers and can easily add weight to his frame in an SEC weight room. He is also not scared to get involved in the run game, regularly fighting to keep contain.

He tacks on phenomenal ball skills and a knack for mirroring receivers, all together making him the prototypical modern cover corner. While he could fit in just about any system, Muschamp's is one he should particularly excel in.

Muschamp uses all of the Nick Saban coverage staples: cover one, cover three, man, pattern-match, MOD, quarters, stubbie and every other defense that fueled one of college football's greatest dynasties.

To oversimplify it, the Saban-system typically asks three things of its cornerbacks: to act as strong man defenders in two-high shells, be excellent deep-third defenders in single-high looks and to be smart enough to understand complex man-match coverage principles. Cornerbacks in these schemes get asked to do just about everything a corner can, however those are some of their most frequent responsibilities.

Meredith can do all of it. He fits like a glove as a field-corner in Muschamp's defense, though it may take him a little bit of time to learn the many, many ins and outs of the complex system.

So, while Longhorns fans might not see Meredith get a ton of reps as a true freshman, they can rest assured knowing that Meredith will flourish under Muschamp's tutelage.

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