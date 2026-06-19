Texas Beats Texas A&M for No. 2 Recruit John Meredith III in Massive Recruiting Win

When it comes to recruiting, the Texas Longhorns have established themselves as one of the premier competitors on the recruiting trail, with the NIL support and pedigree to make them a threat to land any prospect around the country.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, that is doubled, as he has grown Longhorn fans accustomed to top-10 classes each cycle. With a slow start for the 2027 class, the Longhorns now seem to be rolling, as the dominoes are falling in their direction in every way.

The newest member of the class is John Meredith, the No. 2 recruit in the country and one of the most highly anticipated prospects college football has seen in some time, giving the Longhorns two of the top 10 prospects in the class.

Why Meredith is Turning Heads

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) makes an interception on a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Meredith is the No. 2 recruit in the country, and that's not simply because of bought-in hype, either, and is believed to be one of the most complete recruits in the class, with the option to make an immediate impact on any roster in the country.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, the hybrid cornerback or safety can play either position with ease. He boasts a lengthy frame with 33-inch arms that give him the edge when fighting through a receiver to get around their body and bat the ball down.

More than just the projectable frame, Meredith ran a sub-22-second 200-meter dash and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump, giving him an advantage when defending the jump ball as well. He can cover any different style a receiver plays, and he has all the tools ready to be a dominant player at the collegiate level.

How Meredith Will Impact the Longhorns Future

Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The cornerback room for the Longhorns was one of the biggest question marks this offseason, and while Sarkisian and his staff did a good job getting the roster ready for the upcoming season, there will still need to be long-term answers for afterward as well.

Meredith, who has rightfully garnered plenty of hype and seems to be one of the most college-ready prospects in the class, could go the route of Graceson Littleton, becoming an immediate impact player in the first game while slowly gaining the trust of the coaching staff to earn a role on the outside of the defense.

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