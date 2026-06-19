Will Muschamp's Coaching Style Should Benefit One Texas Star the Most in 2026

Saying the Texas Longhorns football team has high expectations every season is like saying the sky is blue. Last season, the Longhorns were basically crowned the college football champions during the preseason. Unfortunately, things didn't go according to plan.

Now, it's time for the team to put last season in the rearview mirror and focus on another season of lofty expectations. If the Longhorns expect to be the threat many believe them to be, it's going to take more than a super-talented offense.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian understood that and decided to bring back a familiar name to lead the Longhorns' defense this season. Will Muschamp will be back on the sidelines in Austin, running the Texas defense. With Muschamp's return, one new addition to the Longhorns' roster may see his college career get even better.

A Star That Needs His Shine

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Former Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal for this upcoming season. The senior linebacker had been putting on a show during his time with the Panthers. Now, Biles is hoping a season with the Longhorns will elevate his NFL Draft stock.

In his junior season with the Panthers, Biles had 101 tackles, and 17.5 of those tackles were for a loss. The talented linebacker also found the quarterback for 4.5 sacks in the 2025 season. After his three seasons with the Panthers, Biles left the program as one of the best defensive players in history.

Now, Biles is looking to Muschamp to make a memorable season, and there may not be a better defensive coordinator in the country who can bring out the best in the senior linebacker on the SEC level.

A Look At History

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp looks on during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Muschamp was the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs. During that time, the Bulldogs had some of the best linebackers to come through college football. Muschamp got the most out of that talent. In the 2022 national championship winning season, the Bulldogs' defense was led by linebackers Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

For the 2023 season, it was more of the same for the Bulldogs' defense from the same cast of characters. But those seasons make it clear that Muschamp is going to use his linebackers to lead his defensive unit. The stage is set. Can Biles be the next great linebacker for the Longhorns' defensive coordinator?

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