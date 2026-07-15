How Much of a Threat Is Arkansas to the Texas Longhorns in 2026?

Several teams the Texas Longhorns face in 2026 are unfamiliar opponents, such as Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee. The Arkansas Razorbacks are not included. Texas and Arkansas were members of the defunct Southwest Conference and played every year from 1932 to 1991.

Since then, the two programs have kept their history alive. The Longhorns and Razorbacks met on the gridiron six times between 1992 and 2023 and have played each other every year since Texas joined the SEC in 2024. Texas is 2–0 in the SEC era, but will they keep the streak alive in 2026?

Will Arkansas Be a Late-Season Threat to Texas in 2026?

Texas Longhorns celebrate during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas was 4–2 against Texas during the non-conference era, but the Longhorns have consecutive seasons with double-digit wins over the Razorbacks. In 2026, there is little reason to believe things will change.

Texas is among the most hyped teams in the country and could be ranked in the AP Poll’s preseason top 25 in August. Meanwhile, Arkansas hit the reset button this offseason. This will be a new-look Razorbacks squad.

According to On3, Arkansas was second in the SEC and sixth nationally in transfers lost (39). They added 42 new players over the offseason, tied for the third-most in the country, and landed a top-10 transfer portal class.

This comes after Arkansas shuffled its leadership positions. Ryan Silverfield takes over as the Razorbacks’ head coach after going 50–25 (.667) with Memphis, where he served as the head coach since 2020. Gaizka Crowley comes in as the general manager after two seasons at Arizona, and Arkansas has new coordinators as well.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau runs after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that there are several firsts for this season’s Arkansas team, it is reasonable to expect a year of growing pains. The Razorbacks were 0–8 in SEC play last season and have won seven conference games in the last four seasons.

However, Texas does not play Arkansas until Saturday, Nov. 21, the penultimate game of the regular season. This gives the Razorbacks plenty of time to gel before they travel to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Furthermore, the Week 12 contest could be a test of discipline. Expectations are that Texas could be in a strong position to reach the SEC title game, and the Longhorns will travel to College Station, Texas, to play their rivals, Texas A&M, in Week 13.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will need to ensure that the team does not look past Arkansas. Much of the final month of the Longhorns’ season will be spent on the road — at Missouri in Week 10, at LSU in Week 11 and at Texas A&M in Week 13. Texas will need to take advantage of its return to its home field.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Satterfield brought several players from Memphis with him to Arkansas. Redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Hill will contend with returner KJ Jackson for the job under center. Arkansas was aggressive when adding offensive linemen, and wide receivers Jamari Hawkins and Chris Marshall could transform the offense alongside a deep running back room.

Texas will likely be a heavy favorite for its Week 12 contest with Arkansas, and the Longhorns will need to take the opportunity to prove they belong at the top of the SEC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.