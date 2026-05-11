How The Ohio State Buckeyes Could Ruin Texas' Season Once Again

The Texas Longhorns finished last season 10-3 after beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, a good season for most, a dissatisfactory one for head coach Steve Sarkisian. In response, he oversaw one of the largest roster reconstructions in college football, watching 25 players exit into the portal and bringing in 22 to replace them.

On top of his portal class, which was ranked third in the nation by 247 Sports, Sarkisian also brought in the seventh-ranked high school class and a new defensive coordinator in SEC veteran Will Muschamp. With that infusion of top-flight talent into Texas' roster and brain-trust, key returning-players like Arch Manning, Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby and a newfound fire lit under Sarkisian, the Longhorns are primed for big things in 2026.

Still, the road to the National Championship is never easy, and the Longhorns will face one of their biggest challenges in week two: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Will the Buckeyes Spoil the Longhorns' Season Again in 2026?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin looks to pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Texas was felled by Ohio State on the doorstep of the national title game, in Arlington no less, as the Buckeyes captured a 28-14 victory in the Cotton Bowl. In 2025, Texas began its season with a sloppy 14-7 loss to Ohio State in Columbus.

Now, the Longhorns are looking to reverse that trend as the Buckeyes travel to Austin for just the second time in history, with the only other time being in 2006, a game Texas lost 24-7.

As good as Texas' roster is, Ohio State might be the only team that has more offensive firepower. Their returning trio of quarterback Julian Sayin, wideout Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson is arguably the best in the country, and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will no doubt find interesting ways to use their seemingly endless legion of capable tight ends.

If Ohio State wants to win, utilizing its ample amount of offensive weapons against Texas' first-year defense under Muschamp could be a major recipe for success.

This will be the first time that Muschamp and Smith have ever faced off against one another, and their coaching duel is an underrated storyline in this year's matchup. Whether Smith's heavy personnel-packages or Muschamp's aggressive blitzing prove more effective could very well decide the entire game.

Even if Smith struggles as he learns a new roster, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has a proven track-record of frustrating Sarkisian-led teams, meaning they can pull-off a win regardless. This will be a key factor in Ohio State potentially beating Texas once again.

At this moment, this game is anyone's call. Ohio State and Texas could be the best two teams in the country, and while a regular-season loss is an easier pill to swallow in the age of the 12-team playoff, Texas fans have seen how an early loss can derail a season.



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