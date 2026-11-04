How Ryan Wingo Broke Eli Drinkwitz's Heart

Ryan Wingo has quickly become one of the most important playmakers in Texas' offense, giving the Longhorns a dynamic weapon who can change a game with his speed and ability to create explosive plays.

But before Wingo was making plays in burnt orange, another SEC program had its eyes on the talented St. Louis native.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was among those hoping Wingo would stay closer to home and become a Tiger. Instead, Wingo chose Texas, leaving Drinkwitz with a recruiting disappointment that clearly has not faded entirely.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs for yards after catching a lateral pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri missed out, and Texas has benefited ever since

Drinkwitz did not hide his affection for Wingo when discussing the Texas receiver ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"He's a tremendous young man. Always very respectful. He's one of those guys I probably won't get to talk to after the game because they won't want me to tamper," Drinkwitz said. "He is absolutely one of my favorites and I wish him all the best except for Saturday."

It was a humorous way for Drinkwitz to acknowledge what Missouri missed out on. The Tigers had legitimate hope of landing one of the top players in their own backyard, but Wingo ultimately chose to take his talents to Austin.

For Texas, that decision has paid off.

Wingo arrived in Austin as a highly regarded recruit and wasted little time showing why the Longhorns were so eager to bring him into the program. He has developed into a reliable downfield threat and an important part of Steve Sarkisian's offensive plans, with the ability to stretch defenses and make plays after the catch.

His performance against Ole Miss was another reminder of what he brings to the offense. Wingo hauled in seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, including a 50-yard scoring reception. When Texas needed explosive plays, he was one of the players capable of providing them.

That skill set is particularly valuable as the Longhorns continue working through the development of quarterback Arch Manning. Wingo gives Manning a receiver who can create separation, win contested opportunities and turn a routine completion into a significant gain.

Missouri will have to account for that threat Saturday.

Drinkwitz's comments also offer a glimpse into the personal side of recruiting. Coaches spend countless hours building relationships with prospects, and missing on a player they genuinely enjoy recruiting can sting beyond the simple disappointment of losing a competition.

Wingo's decision has certainly worked out for Texas, while Missouri gets another reminder of what might have been every time the receiver makes a big play.

Drinkwitz clearly still thinks highly of the young man he once hoped would wear a Tigers uniform. He just has one request for Saturday: that Wingo save his best performance for another week.

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