Arch Manning Has Earned the Right to Lead Texas Through November

After consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida sent Texas spiraling from its preseason expectations, the quarterback's starting job became a weekly debate. Steve Sarkisian stayed behind his quarterback, even while demanding a better performance. Against Ole Miss, Manning rewarded that trust with a touchdown pass, two rushing touchdowns and the composure to keep competing after his mistakes.

Texas should not need another round of quarterback speculation to recognize what comes next. Manning has earned the opportunity to lead this team through November. That does not mean he has earned a free pass. It means Texas has more to gain by helping him improve than by repeatedly reopening a decision it has already made.

Texas Needs to Build Around Manning, Not Revisit the Benching Debate

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts after a run with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case for Manning is not that he played a mistake-free game against Ole Miss. He didn't. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, but his two interceptions and lost fumble nearly cost Texas a game it once led 24-3. The third-quarter collapse exposed the same issues that haunted him during the losses to Oklahoma and Florida: questionable decisions under pressure, missed opportunities and an inability to sustain the offense when the initial game plan stopped working.

Those problems are real, and they need to improve. But so does the larger picture of what Manning can give Texas.

When the game was tied 24-24 in the fourth quarter, Manning led a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, finishing it with a one-yard rushing score to put Texas back in front. His legs added a dimension the offense desperately needed, while his connection with Ryan Wingo continued to create explosive possibilities. Manning showed he could respond to adversity rather than let his mistakes dictate the entire game.

That resilience matters because Texas cannot afford to spend the rest of the season treating every interception as a referendum on its quarterback. Constantly revisiting the possibility of replacing Manning risks turning routine adversity into a crisis, undermining confidence and preventing the offense from developing the consistency it needs.

KJ Lacey remains a talented backup, and competition should always exist at quarterback. But changing starters is not automatically a solution to an offense dealing with protection issues, inconsistent execution and a lack of rhythm. Texas needs to address those problems collectively instead of assuming a different quarterback would make them disappear.

Manning also needs to take responsibility. He must recognize pressure more quickly, protect the football and become more reliable when defenses take away his first read. The three turnovers against Ole Miss cannot become a recurring pattern, particularly with Texas entering a stretch in which every SEC game carries postseason implications.

Still, the answer is not to demand perfection before allowing him to grow. Manning has shown enough arm talent, mobility and competitive resolve to justify continued trust. Texas has already seen what happens when its offense loses direction in the second half. The next step is giving Manning a more consistent structure, better support and a clear standard for improvement.

November should be about finding out how good this Texas team can become with Manning leading it, not wondering every Saturday whether he will remain the starter. The Longhorns made their decision through the Ole Miss win. Now they need to commit to it and let their quarterback prove that his best football is still ahead.

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