Steve Sarkisian Sends His Strongest Message Yet About Arch Manning

Steve Sarkisian has spent much of the season defending, encouraging, and coaching Arch Manning through the ups and downs of his second year as Texas' full-time starting quarterback.

There have been impressive throws, explosive plays, and stretches when Manning has looked every bit like the quarterback Texas hoped he could become. There have also been turnovers, missed opportunities, and difficult moments that have invited plenty of outside criticism.

But heading into another week of preparation, Sarkisian offered perhaps his strongest public endorsement of Manning yet.

"I've never felt better about Arch Manning than I do this week," Sarkisian said.

That is a significant statement from a head coach who works with Manning every day, and it suggests the progress happening behind the scenes is matching what Texas has begun to show on the field.

Sarkisian sees a quarterback growing into the job

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning's season has not followed a perfectly smooth path. The expectations surrounding him were enormous before he ever took a meaningful snap as Texas' starter, and every mistake has been magnified because of his last name and the program he plays for.

The losses to Oklahoma and Florida brought plenty of questions. Texas had opportunities to win both games but struggled to sustain its offense in critical stretches. Manning was part of those struggles, and his decision-making and consistency became natural points of discussion.

The response over the following two games has offered a different picture.

Against Ole Miss, Manning threw for 212 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing touchdowns. He also committed three turnovers, so the performance was far from flawless. But Texas made the plays it needed late to secure a 34-27 victory.

Saturday against Mississippi State was a much cleaner showing. Manning threw three touchdown passes and did not turn the ball over as the Longhorns cruised to a 31-3 win. The offense found more rhythm, and Manning looked increasingly comfortable distributing the football and taking advantage of opportunities.

That distinction matters. Texas does not need Manning to be perfect every Saturday. It needs him to make sound decisions, take care of the football and consistently put the offense in position to succeed.

Sarkisian's comments suggest he is seeing those traits develop during the week, even beyond what fans can evaluate from the final box score.

There is also a broader reason for the optimism. Manning is still developing within an offense that places substantial responsibility on the quarterback. He must recognize defensive looks, manage protections, make quick decisions and understand when to attack downfield or take what the defense gives him.

Those skills take time, especially for a first-year starter navigating the SEC.

Sarkisian's confidence does not erase the mistakes Manning has made, nor does it guarantee that every remaining game will be smooth. But it does provide a meaningful indication of where the quarterback stands with the person best positioned to evaluate his daily progress.

For Texas, that may be more important than any single statistic. The Longhorns need Manning playing his best football as the season moves forward, and their head coach believes he is heading in that direction.

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