How Steve Sarkisian Has Changed What Texas Looks for in Offensive Linemen

Whether it was Leonard Davis, Jonathan Scott, or even as recently as Kelvin Banks Jr., there have been plenty of all-time great offensive linemen who donned the burnt orange.

The common football fan often overlooks the importance of an offensive line. It's one of the key ingredients to building a national contender. When the unit isn't being discussed, something is going right. But it can easily be the difference between winning and losing games.

The Texas Longhorns have an impressive roster but its overlooked strength lies up front.

How Texas Built a Strong Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It starts with roster retention. The Longhorns brought back three critical offensive linemen: Brandon Baker, Connor Robertson, and Trevor Goosby. Baker is making the positional change to guard, but he's fully embracing the move.

Goosby is the anchor of this group. The 6'7" left tackle is projected to be one of the best offensive linemen in the sport and will be the key to keeping quarterback Arch Manning on the field. There are few players with the skill set like Goosby.

But it appears this offseason, Steve Sarkisian had a change of heart. He isn't prioritizing internal developmental options to shoulder the load of starting up front. He went out and brought in a pair of experienced linemen through the transfer portal.

Experience Up Front

Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas added guys like Laurence Seymore, Melvin Siani, and Paris Patterson Jr. It's a returning philosophy that Sarkisian is implementing.

"We're trying to become an experienced group upfront," Sarkisian said back in spring ball. We had lived in a world where we were so experienced for so long, and last year we felt inexperienced at times, and I thought that it showed, and one of the emphases for us this year was how we can become an experienced group again."

Seymore comes over from Western Kentucky, where he's played 1,300 snaps over his collegiate career. Sianai is another player with plenty of experience.

Sarkisian built a pro-ready unit up front. He will not have to worry about minor discipline issues or attention to detail. This version of Texas' offensive line is experienced and built to sustain the long season.

They'll block for a new pair of talented running backs in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers. Goosby shared his excitement about this duo at SEC Media Days.

"They provide explosion. Watching Raleek's tape, he's a super explosive guy. Same thing with Hollywood," Goosby said.

So while fans talk about the talented wide receiver room or the powerful defensive end in Colin Simmons, the offensive line will operate at a high level and under the radar.

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