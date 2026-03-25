Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Major Texas Offensive Line News

The Texas Longhorns settle back into spring practice after having a week off and will get back to work, as head coach Steve Sarkisian will look to keep blending the high level of returning and new talent on the roster.

Many of those new faces have already made plenty of good first impressions throughout the first week of spring practice, whether it's been the players out of the transfer portal, in guys like Cam Coleman or Rasheem Biles, or players from the 2026 recruiting class like Jermaine Bishop Jr.

During their week off a week ago, the Longhorns received some clarity on one of the players they added during the transfer portal window, gaining a boost at what was one of the Longhorns key positions of need.

Steve Sarkisian Talks Addition of Laurence Seymore

Western Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright steps over Middle Tennessee linebacker Korey Smith as he scores a touchdown. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last Wednesday, the Longhorns heard the final word on transfer offensive linemen Laurence Seymore, who was a late addition to the Longhorns transfer portal class; however, there was a lingering question about his eligibility. And the Longhorns learned that his waiver for an additional year was approved, and he has been cleared to compete for the 2026 season.

And on Tuesday, Sarkisian spoke for the first time after the decision of Seymore's eligibility was announced, and the Longhorns head coach talked about the importance of getting the addition of the offensive linemen.

"Getting Laurence cleared, and his waiver cleared through the NCAA cleared was huge," Sarkisian said. "We're trying to become an experienced group upfront. We had lived in a world where we were so experienced for so long, and last year we felt inexperienced at times, and I thought that it showed, and one of the emphases for us this year was how we can become an experienced group again."

Sarkisian is getting excited about what he wants with Seymore, with the offensive linemen being a veteran player who has recorded 1,300 snaps in his college career. With all that experience, Sarkisian is not worried about getting Seymore up to speed when he joins the program in the summer.

"I think he brings a presence, maturity, and I think he brings a level of physicality that we need upfront," Sarkisian said. "And so a big get for us, getting him acclimated will be big, but he is an experienced guy. He'll get there."

Seymore spent his last season with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, where he put together an All-American season as the offensive lineman was recognized as a Second-Team All-American by both Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association of America.

During the 2025 season, Seymore and the Hilltoppers took a trip down the bayou to take on the LSU Tigers in Death Valley, a game that Sarkisian highlighted when talking about Seymore on Tuesday.

"Lawrence is a guy who has played a lot of football," Sarkisian said. "You're always trying to look at how guys compare when you have to play in our league and what the SEC is like, and I thought one of his best games last year that he played was against LSU and the quality of opponent."

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