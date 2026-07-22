Projecting the Texas Longhorns' Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns are coming into the 2026 season with arguably the best roster in all of college football.

Thanks to a masterful transfer portal haul by Steve Sarkisian and his staff, the Longhorns have been able to fill multiple massive gaps across their starting unit on a team that could have as many as 10 new starters from the portal across offense, defense, and special teams.

Texas also returns some serious talent as well, including some of the best players in the entire country, regardless of position, in Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, and Colin Simmons.

With so much talent, it is difficult to project who exactly will be lining up where on the first snaps of the 2026 season.

Fortunately, with fall camp just days away, there will be plenty of opportunities to make those decisions.

So without further ado, let's project the Longhorns Week 1 starting lineup before the start of fall camp later this month.

Offensive Starter Projections

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Younh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Arch Manning | RS Jr. (6' 4, 222)

Running Back: Hollywood Smothers | RS Jr. (5' 11, 193) OR Raleek Brown, Sr. (5' 9, 193)

Wide Receiver (X): Cam Coleman | Jr. (6'3, 204)

Wide Receiver (Z): Ryan Wingo | Jr. (6'2, 214)

Wide Receiver (H): Emmett Mosely V | Jr. (6'2, 199)

Tight End (Y): Michael Masunas | Sr. (6'5, 259)

Tight End (H): Nick Townsend | Soph. (6'3, 250)

Left Tackle: Trevor Goosby | RS Jr. (6'7, 325)

Left Guard: Laurence Seymore | RS Sr. ( 6'2, 316)

Center: Connor Robertson | RS Sr. (6'4, 316)

Right Guard: Brandon Baker | Jr. (6'4, 315)

Right Tackle: Melvin Siani | RS Jr. (6'6, 317)

Defensive Starter Projections

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Lance Jackson | Soph. (6'5, 274)

Nose Tackle: Ian Geffrard | RS Jr. (6'5, 275)

Defensive Tackle: Hero Kanu | Sr. (6'5, 309)

Defensive Tackle: Alex January | Jr. (6'5, 308)

JACK: Colin Simmons | Jr. (6'3, 246)

WILL: Rasheem Biles | Sr. (6'1, 222)

MIKE: Ty'Anthony Smith | Jr. (6'1, 214)

SAM: Brad Spence | Sr. (6'2, 249)

Nickel: Graceson Littleton | Soph. (6'0, 182)

Cornerback: Bo Mascoe | Sr. (5'11, 199)

Cornerback: Kade Phillips | Soph. (6'0, 191)

Free Safety: Jelani McDonald | Sr. (6'2, 201)

Strong Safety: Derek Williams | RS Jr. (6'2, 199)

Specialist Projections

Texas Longhorns wide receiver/running back Ryan Niblett runs the ball on a punt return touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Gianni Spetic | Sr. (6'3, 221)

Punter: Mac Chuimento | RS Sr. (6'4, 228)

Punt Return: Ryan Niblett | RS Jr. (5' 10, 189)

Kick Return: Raleek Brown | RS Sr. (5' 9, 193) AND Ryan Niblett | RS Jr. (5' 10, 189)

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