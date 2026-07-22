Projecting the Texas Longhorns' Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Fall Camp
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns are coming into the 2026 season with arguably the best roster in all of college football.
Thanks to a masterful transfer portal haul by Steve Sarkisian and his staff, the Longhorns have been able to fill multiple massive gaps across their starting unit on a team that could have as many as 10 new starters from the portal across offense, defense, and special teams.
Texas also returns some serious talent as well, including some of the best players in the entire country, regardless of position, in Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, and Colin Simmons.
With so much talent, it is difficult to project who exactly will be lining up where on the first snaps of the 2026 season.
Fortunately, with fall camp just days away, there will be plenty of opportunities to make those decisions.
So without further ado, let's project the Longhorns Week 1 starting lineup before the start of fall camp later this month.
Offensive Starter Projections
Quarterback: Arch Manning | RS Jr. (6' 4, 222)
Running Back: Hollywood Smothers | RS Jr. (5' 11, 193) OR Raleek Brown, Sr. (5' 9, 193)
Wide Receiver (X): Cam Coleman | Jr. (6'3, 204)
Wide Receiver (Z): Ryan Wingo | Jr. (6'2, 214)
Wide Receiver (H): Emmett Mosely V | Jr. (6'2, 199)
Tight End (Y): Michael Masunas | Sr. (6'5, 259)
Tight End (H): Nick Townsend | Soph. (6'3, 250)
Left Tackle: Trevor Goosby | RS Jr. (6'7, 325)
Left Guard: Laurence Seymore | RS Sr. ( 6'2, 316)
Center: Connor Robertson | RS Sr. (6'4, 316)
Right Guard: Brandon Baker | Jr. (6'4, 315)
Right Tackle: Melvin Siani | RS Jr. (6'6, 317)
Defensive Starter Projections
Defensive End: Lance Jackson | Soph. (6'5, 274)
Nose Tackle: Ian Geffrard | RS Jr. (6'5, 275)
Defensive Tackle: Hero Kanu | Sr. (6'5, 309)
Defensive Tackle: Alex January | Jr. (6'5, 308)
JACK: Colin Simmons | Jr. (6'3, 246)
WILL: Rasheem Biles | Sr. (6'1, 222)
MIKE: Ty'Anthony Smith | Jr. (6'1, 214)
SAM: Brad Spence | Sr. (6'2, 249)
Nickel: Graceson Littleton | Soph. (6'0, 182)
Cornerback: Bo Mascoe | Sr. (5'11, 199)
Cornerback: Kade Phillips | Soph. (6'0, 191)
Free Safety: Jelani McDonald | Sr. (6'2, 201)
Strong Safety: Derek Williams | RS Jr. (6'2, 199)
Specialist Projections
Kicker: Gianni Spetic | Sr. (6'3, 221)
Punter: Mac Chuimento | RS Sr. (6'4, 228)
Punt Return: Ryan Niblett | RS Jr. (5' 10, 189)
Kick Return: Raleek Brown | RS Sr. (5' 9, 193) AND Ryan Niblett | RS Jr. (5' 10, 189)
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan