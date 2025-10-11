Longhorns Country

How Steve Sarkisian Will Make Adjustments Heading Into the Red River Rivalry

Following an upset loss in week 6, here is how the Texas Longhorns are making teamwide adjustments heading into the Red River Rivalry game.

Isabella Capuchino

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) before the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) before the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 10, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Coming off a loss to the Florida Gators, the Texas Longhorns seek to make much-needed adjustments as they head into, arguably, their toughest game of the regular season.

On Wednesday’s episode of Longhorn Weekly, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke on his approach to team development, and how he makes adjustments on an individual and teamwide scale following the loss.

Individual and Team Breakdown

Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns on Oct. 4, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
Florida Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp (94) and linebacker Myles Graham (5) sack Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Oct. 4, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“When it's an individual breakdown, it's ‘Okay, is he capable of more? or was he incapable of doing what we were asking of him to do? Had he shown us something better before? And for whatever reason, that day, we had the breakdowns,’” Sarkisian said.

With Texas’ upset loss in week 6, Sarkisian said the staff saw multiple cases in which players were capable of performing better, while others were outmatched in specific moments.

“As a staff, you have to look at it schematically, ‘Are we putting our players in the best position to be successful?’” Sarkisian said. “Whether that's offense, defense (or) special teams.”

He added, with that in mind, coupled with the individual’s error, in the future, they will evaluate the schemes they want to run, and ask themselves, is somebody better equipped to handle this specific situation?

“We've got to make sure that we're playing complementary football,” Sarkisian said. “Of what we've installed — offense, defense, special teams — we can go a lot of different directions… (but) our goal is to try to play the best players that put us in the best position to be successful.”

He added, that if a player performs excellent in one aspect, but appears limited in another — he will make schematic adjustments to put that player in the best position to excel.

“That’s been, obviously, some of the growing pains that we have had,” Sarkisian said. “But I know we're capable of a lot more than what we've done, and I think that's probably been the frustrating part for everybody in our building.”

Moving Forward

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) celebrates a fumble recovery, Oct. 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) celebrates a fumble recovery in the first half of the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, Oct. 12, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You've heard me talking now for almost a month,” Sarkisian said. “(On) how well we're practicing, and then taking practice to the game and executing those things.”

However, Sarkisian added, the biggest challenge to execute has been on the offensive side of the ball.

“When you make a mistake on the offensive line, it's glaring,” Sarkisian said. “The quarterback gets hit, the running back gets tackled… when you make a mistake at corner, you fall down. Everybody sees it.”

He added that while a player might run the wrong offensive route or a linebacker might fit the wrong gap, it typically goes unnoticed. Thus, making the center of conversation focus on the glaring issues. However, Sarkisian proves he wants to fix all of the gaps, noticeable or not, on both sides of the ball.

“We can win a game and everybody's excited we won,” Sarkisian added. “(But) I'm in here on Sunday morning, and I'm ripping (them) because we made X number of errors that we need to improve upon if we want to become the team that we want to be.”

As the Longhorns approach their midway point of the season, adjustments made following last week’s loss will be put to the test on Saturday as Texas takes on Oklahoma for the infamous Red River Rivalry.

ISABELLA CAPUCHINO

